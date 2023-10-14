A Mini-Bye Washington Commanders 2024 Mock Draft

We’re only five games into the 2023 season and the Washington Commanders are 2-3 after an embarrassing Thursday night loss to the Bears just over a week ago. The “mini-bye” provides us with an opportunity to take a look at various college prospects at this moment in the season. Today’s mock features no trades and an assumption that the Burgundy and Gold will finish with a record that is roughly 8-9 or possibly 7-10. Let’s get right to it.

The Early Rounds

Round One, Pick #16

JC Latham, Alabama

Offensive Tackle | 6’6”, 360 lbs

Here is an offensive lineman who can start at right tackle on day one. He models his game after former Commanders tackle Trent Williams and current Eagles tackle Lane Johnson.

Alabama football's JC Latham shares which NFL tackles he models his game after. https://t.co/BHJgJRLOIa — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) October 11, 2023

Easy pass pro win for JC Latham. Dart by Jalen Milroe pic.twitter.com/2IAoUMP4Eh — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) October 7, 2023

Round Two, Pick #48

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Offensive Guard | 6’4”, 320 lbs

If the Commanders can draft two defensive backs in the first two rounds, then it is not out of the question to use the first two picks in 2024 on the offensive line – a team need heading into the offseason. Donovan Jackson is a top quality left guard and could start early in his first season.

Ohio State IOL Donovan Jackson



An urgent and balanced athlete that can operate inside or outside of the box. Very explosive interior blocker. pic.twitter.com/ty1epv6MjV — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) August 1, 2023

Round Three, Pick #80

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Linebacker | 6’2”, 240 lbs

Ask fans how they feel about current linebacker Cody Barton and the answers would be unanimously negative. Tommy Eichenberg is a solid prospect at middle linebacker and would fill an obvious need. Cody who?

Seeing as we have a pretty big need at linebacker, I think Tommy Eichenberg out of Ohio State is a good option.



He’s an athletic player with a motor that is always running, and can hit holes and gaps quickly to make plays, as well as pass rushing upside.

pic.twitter.com/k3kUYY87ve — DAK FOR MVP (3-1) (@FredBrockett) October 12, 2023

The Middle Rounds

Round Four, Pick #118 (Approximate)

Trey Benson, Florida State

Running Back | 6’1”, 215 lbs

The Commanders could use a running back that would be a threat to take one to the house whenever he touches the ball. Trey Benson is that player and would be a good complement to Brian Robinson. Benson could push for significant playing time.

Round Five, Pick #156 (Approximate)

Zy Alexander, LSU

Cornerback | 6’2”, 188 lbs

If you are looking for a promising cornerback prospect and a special teams ace, then Zy Alexander is that player. He transferred to LSU from Southeastern Louisiana last year and has transitioned to the rugged SEC with some success.

LSU rewatch notes: for all the DB issues, Zy Alexander saved at least 3 TDs against Mizzou and made several great stops/tackles. I know they have A LOT of work to do but I do see positive improvements being made. #GeauxTigers — Lauren Christian (@Lauren_Chris) October 8, 2023

The Late Rounds

Round Six, Pick #194 (Approximate)

Cade Stover, Ohio State

Tight End | 6’4”, 251 lbs

Yours truly is not an Ohio State fan, but they have a lot of NFL prospects on their roster and Cade Stover is one of them. He is quietly having a good season for the Buckeyes.

Cade Stover TOUCHDOWN BUCKEYES LEAD 27-17



pic.twitter.com/mrrYd4dKeb — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) October 7, 2023

Round Seven, Pick #232 (Approximate)

Thomas Harper, Notre Dame

Cornerback/Safety | 5’11”, 195 lbs

Thomas Harper is a raw prospect and will need to make his mark early as a special teamer. He is a graduate student and the Oklahoma State transfer is a superb and intelligent defender.

Notre Dame DB Thomas Harper (#13) has been a clear riser this year.



Had some really impressive reps against Marvin Harrison Jr. out of the slot last week, and just made a nice stop in run support.



Versatile, athletic, physical — has safety experience from Oklahoma State. — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) October 1, 2023

Prediction

If you are looking for this week’s grades and prediction article, we’ll return next week. However, here is a prediction for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Falcons 38, Commanders 34

Look for another mock draft from me during the bye week. See you as we go along.