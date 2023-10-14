All aTwitter: 14 October 2023 - Howell & Ridder, both 2nd year QBs playing well and looking for a win on Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Game status for Week 6:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 13, 2023
-- DL Efe Obada (knee) is questionable
-- CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) is out
During the @Commanders game, the team recognized Nicholas, a 16 -year-old boy who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in Aug 2022. He concluded treatment and was declared cancer free on Sept 20th. He rang a bell on-field in front of thousands of fans, recognizing he is cancer free. pic.twitter.com/7lrbs38pgY— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) October 13, 2023
Heinicke ✈️ McLaurin for the touchdown in 2021#HTTC— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) October 13, 2023
pic.twitter.com/vRRfxgpaLe
Go ahead touchdown from John Bates @jjohnbates last year vs the Falcons #HTTC— Commanders Muse (@CommandersMuse) October 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/K9dUZpOPIx
What should we think of #falcons QB Desmond Ridder's monster performance last week? Can he replicate it this weekend? I asked around. #TheNFLReport with @wyche89, what it now!:https://t.co/QnXlfI6QdJ pic.twitter.com/UthHg8k20s— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 13, 2023
Commanders current 3-game losing streak is the sixth time under Ron Rivera where they've had one of at least three games. At least six times since 2020 they've had a losing streak of three games. Nasty history.— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 13, 2023
2020 - 1 (5 game)
2021 - 2 (Two 4-game losing steaks)
2022 - 2 (One…
I think the best way to answer this is this table looking at CPOE at each level of the field, so you can see how often QBs complete passes over what's expected when throwing short, intermediate, deep, and behind the LOS https://t.co/fOSw1CHCxX pic.twitter.com/IETSYzu2oJ— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 13, 2023
Outside CB nearest defender chart!— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 13, 2023
Yards allowed per coverage snap (x) by EPA allowed per coverage snap (y).
Axes reversed so right and up is best! Note: EPA can be heavily driven by INTs.
If asked to choose, I would probably say x axis is better indicator of overall play. pic.twitter.com/SyGELjF9ed
Update: #Rams coach Sean McVay's wife Veronika is due to give birth to their son "Any day" now and McVay will *not* coach Sunday against the #Cardinals if she goes into labor.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2023
It is possible that Raheem Morris, who's the Rams defensive coordinator, takes over as interim head… https://t.co/q6ljrHqN6U pic.twitter.com/QLwmJMpLIL
The #Broncos are releasing veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark, sources say, unable to find a trade partner that all sides are comfortable with. He’ll now be a free agent after playing in just two games for Denver. pic.twitter.com/Bg7HWHmucE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023
Jerry Jeudy, on trade rumors, etc. “At the end of the day, I’m just doing my part, doing my job. I don’t think about all that … I just be where my feet are, you feel me? … It’s outta my control.” pic.twitter.com/k7Bo4Y1fJ4— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 13, 2023
Report: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson could be OUT for "Multiple more weeks" with a right rotator cuff contusion, via @MaryKayCabot— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2023
Watson currently can't throw normally/pain-free and the Browns won't let him play until he's able to.
Meanwhile veteran P.J. Walker will start.… https://t.co/t14yi6IIdL pic.twitter.com/0QmTg55gEy
From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The #Browns won't have QB Deshaun Watson this Sunday. How did we get here? pic.twitter.com/SFDjArShbM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023
Video: #Browns TE David Njoku says he’s grateful to god that he's still alive after suffering his burn injuries— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2023
"When it happened, my eyes were open, so I should've been blinded." - crazy
(h/t @H_Grove) pic.twitter.com/wfCvpfHbQ3https://t.co/P9LQy3oDC1
#Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson is a name to keep in mind as we're getting closer to the trade deadline.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2023
Patterson only played *6* total snaps of offense this season with the emergence of Bijan Robinson. Tyler Allgeier has been a solid backup as well.
Patterson is a… pic.twitter.com/jelaT3jmTN
“Sean Payton knows without a shadow of a doubt that he is not going forward with Russell Wilson” pic.twitter.com/mF6MaWPGFo— Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 13, 2023
Broncos GM George Patton calling Broncos owner Rob Walton after giving up all their draft picks and $400 million to get Russel Wilson and Sean Payton pic.twitter.com/zK4nF9dHsu— Jordan Armel Branfort (@Armelgeddon) October 13, 2023
Thank you to the people who tagged me with this at about 4am my time knowing I would nerd out over it.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2023
1st comment I would make is Sean Payton doesn’t run his 2min offense out of 22 personnel. All those 22P are 22 protection, not personnel. https://t.co/RJkbI84cXo
You’ll notice at the top of the 2 min section, he has 2 formations. Both have (11) before them, which is the personnel. G stands for gun, meaning the QB is in the shotgun. Dbl Rt is Double Right, a basic 2x2 formation. Trips right is a basic 3x1 formation. pic.twitter.com/Uc86OCWwSs— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2023
Gun Double Right 22P DELI (Dragon Lion). Very basic quick game concept. Pick a side based on coverage. Have the dragon (slant-flat) to the right, Lion (double slant) to the left. RB checks protection then sits down over the ball as 3rd read. pic.twitter.com/toJ8ot7jk3— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2023
Gun Double Right 22P ALLSTATE. Allstate is Payton's version of All Go with the outside receivers having the option to break off their routes. RB is part of the protection but can also release into an option route, finding space as the checkdown underneath. pic.twitter.com/piqnWbqlDy— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2023
Here's the BINGO play. Gun Double Right 22 F Bingo Y Shallow Cross. Bingo is a term lots of WCO's use for a basic cross. Y runs a shallow cross underneath it, RB checks protection and bursts out to give a middle triangle read for QB. Can alert the X post vs quarters. pic.twitter.com/zYB3z7xqdc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2023
On the trips side, no surprise to see Flutie on a Sean Payton call sheet. Flutie is one of his Sail calls. Gun Trips Right 22 Nudge F Flutie probably looks something like this. Z runs clearing post. F runs the sail/flutie. Y is chipping DE before releasing to flat. pic.twitter.com/XKRT7nSJ6i— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2023
One more play for you. Can see Gun Trips Right 22 Y Shock X Harvey. I believe Shock is Payton's version of Shanahan's Patriot. Stick inside, hitch outside, slot fade in between. X can be tagged with any number of individual routes. I'm guessing Harvey is probably a curl. pic.twitter.com/KccwNKlMOT— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2023
I can say it’s 100% fact he’s already began losing his team months before the season even started. MULTIPLE players have expressed to me distaste for how Sean Payton operates the team and even called him a “Vic 2.0” in the locker room! https://t.co/vRhhd1TTUG— Su’a (@iammsuzy) October 13, 2023
The playhttps://t.co/tS2PIcvcYR https://t.co/drUNhXMfjd— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 14, 2023
A fan accidentally tried to take a football meant for Tyreek Hill’s mother.— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 13, 2023
It was all a misunderstanding so Tyreek pulled up on him and blessed him with an autographed football pic.twitter.com/40ZT4xSIYB
Rough season-opener for the #Caps. They were shut out at home to open a season for the first time ever.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2023
Game was lost on special teams. Caps PP struggled. WSH never got much going on the offensive end.
