Commanders vs Falcons Friday Injury Report: Christian Holmes ruled out; Efe Obada questionable

The Washington Commanders returned to practice yesterday after suffering their third loss in a row last week. They are preparing for a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Safeties Darrick Forrest(shoulder) and Jeremy Reaves(knee) were both placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, and Washington signed S Terrell Burgess and LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad.

Second-year CB Christian Holmes has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week, and will now miss his first game of the season. He was the only player Washington ruled out, but not the only player with an injury designation. The Commanders announced they started the 21-day practice window for DL Efe Obada on Wednesday, and we practiced fully all week. He is listed as questionable, but the team would need to activate him from IR, and make a corresponding roster move for him to be available in Atlanta. Ron Rivera said the team would evaluate him tomorrow before they travel, and then make their decision.

Game status for Week 6:

-- DL Efe Obada (knee) is questionable

-- CB Christian Holmes (hamstring) is out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 13, 2023

OUT

CB Christian Holmes - Will miss this week’s game with a hamstring injury

Questionable

DL Efe Obada - Practiced fully all week, but hasn’t been activated from IR

No Injury designation

TE Curtis Hodges - Practiced fully after missing practice with an illness

LT Charles Leno - Full participant while dealing with a finger injury

WR Curtis Samuel - Full participant while dealing with a finger injury