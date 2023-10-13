All aTwitter: 13 October 2023 - Jay Gruden says it’s time for the Commanders to ‘hit the panic button’

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Join us on Saturday November 18th in Washington D.C. for a day of Putt-Putt to support pediatric cancer. Pre-register your teams of 4 now and be a part of a fun-filled event that combines entertainment with a worthy cause. https://t.co/ekSyCOrf1e pic.twitter.com/1TpO8JKvPd— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) October 8, 2023
Another full house for Week 8#HTTC pic.twitter.com/r1Y2SoQeU1— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2023
Washington announced it’s sold out FedEx Field for Week 8 vs. Philly.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 12, 2023
The real question: What will the break down be between Commanders and Eagles fans?
Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/QikVJXKIlK— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 13, 2023
Sam Howell is one of 4 quarterbacks in NFL history with 1500 passing yards and 135 rushing yards over his first six games.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 12, 2023
2011, Cam Newton
2019, Kyler Murray
2020, Justin Herbert
2023, Sam Howell
I asked Eric Bieniemy about whether he's good with TE Logan Thomas leading the team in targets or if that's a byproduct of defenses taking away the WRs.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 12, 2023
The lengthy answer that went in different directions: pic.twitter.com/Ui8R2pwp8Y
Start fast!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 12, 2023
It's been a point of emphasis for this Washington offense.
Jahan Dotson said, "Coach EB does a great job with our first 15. We have some great plays to keep the defense off balanced. It's just about us executing at the end of the day." pic.twitter.com/oX4Y812jnw
One really interesting stat from @ESPN Pass Block Win Rate:— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 12, 2023
Charles Leno of the #Commanders has the same exact PBWR as Trent Williams of the #49ers does, only on double the amount of graded pass blocks
11. Charles Leno 151 of 163 - 93%
12. Trent Williams 75 of 81 - 93% pic.twitter.com/oubwNAiIKb
Eric Bieniemy, on if he wants to get Brian Robinson and the run game involved more: "Of course. ... You don't want to neglect your best players."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 12, 2023
Mason Brooks and Alex Akingbulu. Getting the handshake down. pic.twitter.com/w8VtTV4fu5— John Keim (@john_keim) October 12, 2023
Jack Del Rio on Forbes: "Hasn't gone the way he would like or we would like. So we'll just keep working at it. I believe in the young man; obviously he's had a rough start. Hasn't been as productive... There's no shortcut or easy way out. Just have to work."— John Keim (@john_keim) October 12, 2023
Another weird #Commanders stat for ya:— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 12, 2023
Washington's defense (10th @NFL) has a 10.2% QB hurry rate (defined as QB hurries per dropback)...
The #49ers (9th in #NFL) are just a hair better at 10.3% per @pfref
The #Falcons are 2nd best so far. pic.twitter.com/l0oolOv7oM
Washington Commanders Linebacker Cody Barton has been a direct target for opposing offenses.— CALQ (@CALQUL8TED) October 12, 2023
In the pass game, Barton is often lost in space & vs the run (where he’s supposed to be effective), he’s been an absolute pushover.
Khaleke Hudson needs to be given opportunities. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/B3koUD2ROk
Asked Jack Del Rio about LB Cody Barton: "I like the way he prepares and competes. I think he'll continue to get better."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 12, 2023
Jack can’t stand Ben https://t.co/lZqkCUggUj— Marshall (@MarshW_7) October 12, 2023
Washington's defense ranks 31st in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed. The Commanders have a -5 ratio in turnovers.https://t.co/AyrUxtdGly— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 12, 2023
Everyone knows that the sacks/pressure on #Commanders offense & Sam Howell have been bad. How bad?— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 12, 2023
Washington's sacks allowed per pass attempt are at 15.18% - the league average is at 7.76% (7.42% difference). Almost double the league mark.
The #NYG are worst at 18.07%.
The #Commanders defense is not being asked to stay on the field for more than half the game (29:30 avg TOP) but to stop the hemorrhaging -- the offense needs to stay on the field and thy don't.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 12, 2023
Washington's offense is 36.67% on third down (25th in #NFL). They must be way better
It’s time to hit the panic button for the Washington Commanders #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DgLcKZSTT3— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) October 12, 2023
DO YOUR JOB— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 12, 2023
It's the locker room sign that has the Commanders fan base talking.
Head coach Ron Rivera put that sign there this week.
I asked Rivera and some of the players about the new messaging.
What do you think of the sign? pic.twitter.com/RmC7fUhbTP
New day, new locker room addition: Eight leather chairs with W logos.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 12, 2023
Throwin' it back to their @OhioStateFB days pic.twitter.com/j1nhkcfR0c— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2023
NFL Offenses - Entering Week 6 pic.twitter.com/eBSPFTeq9E— SumerSports (@SumerSports) October 12, 2023
The hardest remaining schedules pic.twitter.com/bdagnjcUep— PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2023
Report: Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday. https://t.co/ea0WTRqHQg— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 12, 2023
Russell Wilson already has $39M guaranteed next season. Any kind of significant injury that would not allow him to pass a physical in March would guarantee another $37M. At some point the #Broncos probably have to consider pulling him as starter— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 13, 2023
FWIW if you opt into Wilson for next year because of the fear of dead money ($85M has to be accounted for) you are effectively opting into his contract for 2 years because that bumps his 25 dead money from $49.6M to $86.6M due to the vesting guarantee. #Broncos— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 13, 2023
The #Chiefs have not attempted a QB sneak with Patrick Mahomes since he dislocated his kneecap during a Thursday night game against the Broncos in 2019 while trying to execute one.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2023
This was their idea tonight of running one without Mahomes doing it: pic.twitter.com/Drs6bgnDls
New rule: When you have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce you're not allowed to bring your field goal unit on only to have a depth TE do a QB sneak with your special teams unit on the field.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 13, 2023
Frank Clark’s days as a Bronco are coming to an end, per sources. Be it via a trade or release, the team will be moving on from Clark soon.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2023
It’s the second pass rusher Denver will have parted ways with in recent days, as the team traded Randy Gregory less than a week ago.…
Very clear picture of Sean Payton's playbook— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2023
He'll need to change all the tags there for next game.
(h/t @JoshNorris)https://t.co/PqxgiteC8h pic.twitter.com/Xm26l9ko0G
This ain’t it. (Also: I can’t imagine teams are consulting with him on who to trade for). pic.twitter.com/SR7aZ3vA5H— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 12, 2023
#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dodged the first question about Steve Smith Sr. and later responded with, "I don't remember that" when asked about it again.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2023
(via @9NEWS)
pic.twitter.com/ukkX8HRFig https://t.co/fDZVwPo82a
The @BuffaloBills generated the lowest profits of any @NFL team in 2022, but it was still more than the most profitable Premier League club.— Sportico (@Sportico) October 12, 2023
More: https://t.co/1TQX9KkdYG pic.twitter.com/FoJfZ8LzPu
