Commanders vs Falcons Thursday Injury Report: Christian Holmes misses second practice

The Washington Commanders returned to practice yesterday after suffering their third loss in a row last week. They are preparing for a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Commanders announced they started the 21-day practice window for DL Efe Obada yesterday, and he's been a full-go at both practices. Safeties Darrick Forrest(shoulder) and Jeremy Reaves(knee) were both placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, and Washington signed S Terrell Burgess and LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad.

Only one player didn't participate in today's practice. TE Curtis Hodges returned to the field after missing yesterday due to an illness, and second-year CB Christian Holmes is dealing with a hamstring injury that continues to keep him sidelined

DNP

CB Christian Holmes - Misses another practice with a hamstring injury

Full

TE Curtis Hodges - Practiced fully after missing practice with an illness

LT Charles Leno - Full participant while dealing with a finger injury

WR Curtis Samuel - Full participant while dealing with a finger injury

DL Efe Obada - missed the first five games with a patella injury, returned to practice as a full participant yesterday