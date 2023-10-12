Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC West game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. They are on different ends of the division spectrum with the Broncos coming into Arrowhead with one win, and the Chiefs only have one loss this season. The Chiefs have owned the Broncos for years, and the last Denver QB to beat Kansas City was Peyton Manning...in 2015. Patrick Mahomes will look to make this the 16th win in a row tonight.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Denver Broncos (1-4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 12th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Denver: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 809

Kansas City: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 815

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Kansas City -11, 47 O/U

Broncos: +470

Chiefs: -650

Prediction: Chiefs 30 - Broncos 13

