Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features an AFC West game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. They are on different ends of the division spectrum with the Broncos coming into Arrowhead with one win, and the Chiefs only have one loss this season. The Chiefs have owned the Broncos for years, and the last Denver QB to beat Kansas City was Peyton Manning...in 2015. Patrick Mahomes will look to make this the 16th win in a row tonight.
Injury Reports
Matchup: Denver Broncos (1-4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 12th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Denver: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 226, Internet 809
Kansas City: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 815
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Kansas City -11, 47 O/U
Broncos: +470
Chiefs: -650
Prediction: Chiefs 30 - Broncos 13
SB Nation Blogs: Mile High Report | Arrowhead Pride
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...