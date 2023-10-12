Daily Slop - 12 Oct 23: Ron Rivera: “Do your job”

Commanders links

It’s the first thing the Washington Commanders’ players see when they walk into the locker room. Hanging on the door is a sign with one phrase in all caps: “DO YOUR JOB.”

Coach Ron Rivera had the sign put up following the team’s 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. It’s a simple phrase and might seem obvious, but after watching the film from the last five games and looking at some of the analytics, Rivera feels that it needs to be emphasized as the Commanders enter the “second quarter” of the season.

“There’s a sense and a feel that we’re not doing the things that we need to do,” Rivera said during his Wednesday press conference.

For players, the sign is hard to miss, and they get the message it conveys to them.

“If all 11 do their job, then you’re gonna be successful,” Logan Thomas said. “That’s the thing that we haven’t done. It hasn’t been 11 every play. It’s been 10, it’s been nine, it’s been 10. But if all 11 do our job, then we’re gonna be doing pretty dang good. If we can start not beating ourselves, then we can actually go against the opponent.”

The Commanders aren’t doing enough for Sam Howell...

Washington’s offensive line is conceding way too many hits and the once-vaunted defense isn’t performing up to their preseason expectancy to further complicate matters.

Commanders must provide Sam Howell with more balance

This is undoubtedly putting too much pressure on Howell’s young shoulders. In fairness to the player, he’s coping well despite recent results not going in their favor, but head coach Ron Rivera is looking for more balance moving forward based on his comments via USA Today Sports.

“It’s interesting, and I had a conversation with EB [offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy], and that was one of the things that we talked about; we didn’t want to have to do, but we’ve had to do, unfortunately, that has put so much on Sam [Howell] early. That’s expediting his development, that’s for sure, but we don’t want that. We want to be balanced; we want to be able to run, use play action, and drop back passing. We want to be able to use those phases of offense as opposed to getting stuck and saying, ‘Okay, we gotta try and do this and try and do this to give yourself a chance to win.” - Ron Rivera via USA Today Sports

While this will increase Howell’s belief that he actually belongs, it’s a lot to ask. The North Carolina product cannot do it alone, so figuring out a way to start games much quicker is the most important factor in this equation by a considerable margin.

A big weekend awaits for the Commanders...

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.’s big challenge

Brian Robinson Jr. and Bijan Robinson have both carried the ball 67 times this season. The Washington Commanders running back is averaging a mundane 4.0 yards-per-carry, and due to poor blocking, he is doing a lot of that on his own.

The Atlanta Falcons’ highly-touted rookie is averaging a gaudy 5.4 yards per carry. He looks every bit as advertised coming out of Texas, boasting the dual-threat capabilities that already have him tabbed as one of the league’s best at the position.

What makes this matchup even more troubling for Washington is that the Falcons’ run defense is only allowing 3.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs. The Commanders are conceding a full yard more per carry, which is inexcusable for a defensive front seven loaded with first-round picks.

On the surface, that seems to suggest that the Commanders’ RB1 will hit his normal average while the first-year-pro may well explode. And if that happens, I don’t like Washington’s chances of ending their recent skid to relieve some pressure from head coach Ron Rivera’s shoulders.

The Washington Commanders announced Wednesday they were starting the clock for defensive lineman Efe Obada to return to practice.

Obada has been on injured reserve for the entirety of the regular season and with his window now open to return the Commanders have 21 days to place him back on the active roster.

Meanwhile, fellow defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis who hasn’t played a regular season game since getting injured in Week 1 of last season has not been designated to return to practice.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, the Commanders worked out Dezmon Patmon and held a visit with former Maryland Terrapins star wideout Dontay Demus Jr.

Patmon is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. Demus is 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds.

The Commanders don’t have a wide receiver taller than 6-foot-1, and neither of its top-four wideouts is taller than 6 feet.

Dontay Demus Jr. was projected to be a first-round pick before knee injury in college

Patmon, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. He played ten games over three years with Indianapolis. The Buffalo Bills waived him during the preseason this year. Then, he spent one week with the Carolina Panthers before getting released on Sept. 12.

Demus, 23, is a local kid. He starred in high school at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C., before having a stellar start at the University of Maryland.

Demus was projected to be a first-round pick, entering his senior season with the Terrapins. Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome season-ending knee injury against Iowa that seemingly altered the trajectory of his pro career.

After returning for a fifth year at Maryland in 2022, Demus went undrafted in this year’s draft. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens but got waived during the final cuts. He spent some time on the Ravens’ practice squad before getting released on Oct. 3.

The Washington Commanders defensive line will have to play well if they want to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

The Washington Commanders have struggled on defense all year long, but they are still commanding respect from their opponents.

This week, the Commanders travel to the Peach State to face the Atlanta Falcons, who have been undefeated at home this season. A big point of emphasis for the Falcons to keep that unblemished record at home is to limit the defensive line.

“[They have a] Great front,” Smith said. “They’ve invested a lot in it, four first-rounders. They’ve doubled down on the interior two guys in [Daron] Payne and [Jonathan] Allen. Very talented football team. When you come off a loss like that, we know they had more time to prepare; they’ve had to sit with it. We’ll get their best shot here Sunday.”

The Washington began preparations for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Check out the top photos from the afternoon.

