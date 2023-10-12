All aTwitter: 12 October 2023 - Against the Falcons, Commanders look to break 3-game skid

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington announced it has opened the 21-day window for DL Efe Obada, who is on IR. Obada can help at both DE and DT in some packages. Washington’s DTs playing a lot of snaps. Need stronger rotation.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2023
Injury report— John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2023
DNP
TE Curtis Hodges (illness)
CB Christian Holmes (hamstring)
Full
LT Charles Leno, Jr., (finger)
WR Curtis Samuel (finger)
DL Efe Obada (knee)
Wednesday work @NWFCU | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Z96WWgrFbG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 11, 2023
Washington Commanders GM Martin Mayhew was at today's practice. pic.twitter.com/pe43KfVnVT— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 11, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes initially watches secondary to thru work. Rotates in later. No guarantee he remains as the third corner. Danny Johnson in the slot remains a definite possibility. All about how Forbes responds. pic.twitter.com/gRwdqjtm2d— John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2023
Commanders TE Logan Thomas very confident this team can turn things around.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 11, 2023
He says it's just about putting it all together.
Logan told me, "there's no heads hanging...we know how good we are. We know how good we can be. We know the talent that we have in here." pic.twitter.com/Vid5GVWp3Z
Got a chance to talk with Emmanuel Forbes in the locker room after practice today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 11, 2023
The Commanders rookie cornerback keeping the right mindset.
Emmanuel told me, "stay confident, be myself. Don't try to be nobody else, just go out there and do my job and play fast." pic.twitter.com/2jWPqGT1Mk
The Washington Commanders must start faster.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 11, 2023
They can't keep falling behind and playing catch up.
Brian Robinson Jr. told me, "it starts with energy...we got to feed off each other. We just got to go attack." pic.twitter.com/Y2VSyggKH4
We entered the portion of the season where everyone thinks Washington stinks etc. Each of the last 3 years, Rivera's teams have rallied & played much better for big stretches to get back in the hunt. After 1-4/2-3/1-4 starts they've gone 5-2/4-3/6-1. I think it starts this week.— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) October 11, 2023
Ron Rivera put a sign on the door to the Commanders' locker room that reads DO YOUR JOB, in all caps. Why?— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2023
"Because I think, looking at the tape, watching the games, our previous five games, looking at some of the stuff that I read, the numbers, obviously to me, there's a sense…
Ron putting up the Do Your Job sign pic.twitter.com/cbFlHp5GJi— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) October 11, 2023
Sam Howell gave an interesting answer when he was asked about sitting his first year instead playing immediately as a rookie: pic.twitter.com/IRHYDa2JVJ— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2023
Sam Howell has dropped back to pass 236 times, the most in the NFL, and has the 6th highest adjusted completion % at 79.8%.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 11, 2023
EB has thrown him directly in the deep end to start the season and I love it. The best way for him to learn is to not baby him and see what he can do
He dropped back 55 times in a row last week.— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) October 11, 2023
55 consecutive plays.
I don't even know what to make of it. The Bears were content to let him throw underneath all night and had literally no reason to respect, or even expect a run.
55 straight passes.
Mind boggling.
There are two teams in the NFL with 5 of fewer sacks this season — the Falcons and the Giants.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 12, 2023
If Sam Howell and the Commanders can’t lower the worst sack rate in football over the next 2 weeks against those clubs it probably isn’t happening. Progression to mean likely coming.
How often every offense has gone run-run-pass on a new series of downs so far this season. Note: runs only include designed runs not QB scrambles pic.twitter.com/vcvljW06F4— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 11, 2023
Commanders avg age is 26 years 2 mo & 8 days. The 3rd oldest team in the league is 26 years 11 mo & 20 days.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 11, 2023
The oldest team in the league (Jets) avg about 27 yr old & the youngest, Tampa averages 25 years & 5 mo old.
Aka age doesn't vary a ton beyond the statistical poles. https://t.co/iMQfDqWE9C
Alright pic.twitter.com/KMrs8bRTLr— PAIN (@Xommanders) October 11, 2023
Sam Howell on former teammate Taylor Heinicke, now with the Falcons: pic.twitter.com/cVRnVtX3z7— John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2023
Wylie looks almost dead-average here.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 12, 2023
Leno looks to be above average on this chart. https://t.co/QdOyoiVq3K
Yup this is the crux of the Purdy debate. He has been efficient even when things don't go right to his credit, but he's faced more broken coverages from opposing defenses than any QB in the league. He shouldn't be criticized for it, but that's just the nature of SF's offense https://t.co/o6E9jvcEzE pic.twitter.com/2e0YOQLXp1— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 11, 2023
Composite of pass protection ratings through week 5— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 11, 2023
The Patriots have been "dethroned" from their spot at No. 32 pic.twitter.com/LSXxNSZ0Ur
Here's a look at the 2024 NFL Draft order if the season ended today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hzsQmMdRBk— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2023
RT if your team would be in the playoffs if they started today! pic.twitter.com/RdP5C14oZT— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2023
The #Giants, who are playing this week on Sunday Night Football vs. the #Bills, will be without QB Daniel Jones (neck), TE Darren Waller (groin), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and OT Matt… pic.twitter.com/vSXFNeIFC8— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2023
After a horrendous 1-4 start the Minnesota #Vikings are “more open” to the possibility of trading superstar QB Kirk Cousins, rival executives believe.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 10, 2023
Numerous franchises adding Cousins to their existing roster may bolster their prospects as potential Super Bowl contenders.… pic.twitter.com/e6wx7BtM2v
#Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was asked today if he'd waive his no-trade clause:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2023
( ️ @Vikings)pic.twitter.com/smKaJIcay4
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Hunter Renfrow to a 2-year $32 million contract on June 10th, 2022.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 11, 2023
He has 5 receptions for 52 yards through 4 games.
Renfrow with his current usage and production is on pace to make right around $1M per reception this season. pic.twitter.com/6PHeB1kuTF
Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse on 49ers TE George Kittle wearing this ‘F— Dallas’ shirt on Sunday: “We let him get into the end zone. He chose for that to be his celebration. The only way to stop that is to keep him out of the end zone. I don’t have a problem with nothing he did.” pic.twitter.com/igRVeQhqKw— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 11, 2023
USC QB Caleb Williams opens up about why he paints his nails.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 12, 2023
"Nobody else does it, I like to do new things and I don't really care what people have to say about it."
Caleb says his mom does nails.pic.twitter.com/x3A4C2r3Nfhttps://t.co/zdcjudb9Oq
Quite the scene from #PennState Football HC James Franklin's press conference this week ☠️ pic.twitter.com/5NDvegIh4s— Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) October 10, 2023
