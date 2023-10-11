Commanders vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report: Two players miss practice

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after suffering their third loss in a row last week. They are preparing for a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Commanders announced they have started the 21-day practice window for DL Efe Obada. Safeties Darrick Forrest(shoulder) and Jeremy Reaves(knee) were both placed on injured reserve yesterday, and Washington signed S Terrell Burgess and LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad.

Two players didn't participate in today's practice. TE Curtis Hodges was listed with an illness, and second-year CB Christian Holmes is dealing with a hamstring injury. Only three other players were listed and they were all full participants.

DNP

TE Curtis Hodges - Listed with an illness

CB Christian Holmes - Misses practice with a hamstring injury

Full

LT Charles Leno - Shows up as a full participant and dealing with a finger injury

WR Curtis Samuel - Another finger injury

DL Efe Obada - missed the first five games with a patella injury, but returned to practice today