The Washington Commanders open the 21-day practice window for Efe Obada

The Washington Commanders announced this morning that they are opening the 21-day practice window for DE Efe Obada. They will have three weeks to get Obada back on the practice field, and determine if they are activating him back to the 53-man roster, or returning him to injured reserve for the rest of the season. His return will provide the Commanders with more defensive line depth. Obada is used at DE and DT in Washington’s defense, and he was a valuable rotational piece last season.

Obada was placed on injured reserve on August 31st in move that was a surprise announcement at the time. Ron Rivera said he was dealing with a patella issue, and they had tried to get the knee to calm down, but was being placed on short-term IR. Rivera has been elusive about Obada’s return, and also the return of Phidarian Mathis who was placed on IR on the same day. Mathis did not have his window opened, but Rivera also said he expected the second-year DT to return after a short-term stint on the shelf.