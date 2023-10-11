Too many questions about Ron Rivera’s plan still exist in his fourth season

The feeling surrounding the Washington Commanders heading into week six is a complete 180 from what it was heading into week five. Washington, amid a three-game losing streak, with the most recent being a 40-20 loss against the Chicago Bears, has embarrassed its fanbase again on national television. However, this loss feels different for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders, and Hogs Haven's KyleSmithforGM and LASkin started the groundwork on solutions to save the 2023 season.

Too many questions still exist about what Ron Rivera wants to get done in Washington, both schematically and from a personnel standpoint.

I'm finally getting a chance to watch the game from Thursday night. This regime has an obsession with trying to become a heavy man coverage team.



They try it at the start of every season and it never works. They tried it again Thursday and it was a complete disaster — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 9, 2023

They aren’t a better defense without Young. Their success last year was playing 2-deep zone/match coverages. This year they’ve reverted to playing a lot more man, which has resulted in explosive plays given up. That coverage structure is the difference. Young is doing his part https://t.co/a4qBmJH8eG — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 10, 2023

Don't let Mark Bullock's conversation about Chase Young distract you from the schematic differences that Washington has employed this year compared to last year. The differences, and a flat and uninspiring effort against the Bears, culminated in Ron Rivera's worst loss in his Washington tenure. A loss and an effort that Rivera could not afford to have happen amid new ownership evaluating each performance and nearly every decision he is making. That possibly includes the decision to announce to the world that he did not speak to his team at halftime, which, from former NFL head coach Jay Gruden’s perspective, he has never heard of before!

Ron Rivera admitted he didn't speak at halftime Thursday...and Jay Gruden, longtime football coach, told @granthpaulsen and @funnydanny "I've never heard of that" happening. https://t.co/iWKyBNrHXP — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) October 10, 2023

For Rivera and Jack Del Rio too, if people are questioning the plan in your fourth year leading the team and this defense, respectively, it's just a matter of time until change starts taking place.

This was interesting to me.



Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was asked about this year's draft class and how there are questions about their impact on the team.



Rivera immediately starts talking about "starting the young QB" in Sam Howell.



Full answer here pic.twitter.com/J4QKwGpcVM — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 9, 2023

This Ron Rivera quote from yesterday is interesting. Kinda sounds like they selected Quan Martin (zero snaps) defensive in the 2nd because the defense struggled when an injured Kam Curl missed games...



"There's a reason why we drafted some of those guys. ... An example is Quan.… — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 10, 2023

In the latest Trap or Dive podcast episode, we dissect the forever-evolving plan that Ron Rivera has mapped out for his team, including his draft strategy, which this year has resulted in just 17 total snaps played by rookies not named Emmanuel Forbes Jr. We also discuss Rivera's free agency strategy and overall reliance on his young, inexperienced players in full-time roles in the secondary and how it contributed to the disarray on the third-level of the defense. Now Quan Martin, who has struggled early on cross-training for several roles on the defense this off-season and preseason(zero defensive snaps in the regular season), will be relied upon to help fill the void left by Darrick Forrest.