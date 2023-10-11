 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Too many questions about Ron Rivera’s plan still exist in his fourth season

With the season underway and the Washington Commanders suffering its third-straight loss, Ron Rivera’s decision-making during the off-season generates even more questions about their plan.

By Jamual Forrest
/ new
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The feeling surrounding the Washington Commanders heading into week six is a complete 180 from what it was heading into week five. Washington, amid a three-game losing streak, with the most recent being a 40-20 loss against the Chicago Bears, has embarrassed its fanbase again on national television. However, this loss feels different for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders, and Hogs Haven's KyleSmithforGM and LASkin started the groundwork on solutions to save the 2023 season.

Too many questions still exist about what Ron Rivera wants to get done in Washington, both schematically and from a personnel standpoint.

Don't let Mark Bullock's conversation about Chase Young distract you from the schematic differences that Washington has employed this year compared to last year. The differences, and a flat and uninspiring effort against the Bears, culminated in Ron Rivera's worst loss in his Washington tenure. A loss and an effort that Rivera could not afford to have happen amid new ownership evaluating each performance and nearly every decision he is making. That possibly includes the decision to announce to the world that he did not speak to his team at halftime, which, from former NFL head coach Jay Gruden’s perspective, he has never heard of before!

For Rivera and Jack Del Rio too, if people are questioning the plan in your fourth year leading the team and this defense, respectively, it's just a matter of time until change starts taking place.

In the latest Trap or Dive podcast episode, we dissect the forever-evolving plan that Ron Rivera has mapped out for his team, including his draft strategy, which this year has resulted in just 17 total snaps played by rookies not named Emmanuel Forbes Jr. We also discuss Rivera's free agency strategy and overall reliance on his young, inexperienced players in full-time roles in the secondary and how it contributed to the disarray on the third-level of the defense. Now Quan Martin, who has struggled early on cross-training for several roles on the defense this off-season and preseason(zero defensive snaps in the regular season), will be relied upon to help fill the void left by Darrick Forrest.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Everything you need to know for the Week 5 game

View all 20 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...