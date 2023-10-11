Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons: Everything you need to know for the Week 6 game

The Washington Commanders are on a 3-game losing streak and looking for a win, any win, to get them out of whatever funk they’re in. The defense has allowed 30 or more points for four straight games, and they looked disorganized and disinterested throughout the game. The Commanders were embarrassed by the Chicago Bears last Thursday, losing 40-20 in front of a sold out home crowd in primetime. There have been calls to fire Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio after the defense collapsed, and Rivera didn’t even bother to talk to the team at halftime.

That was last week, and now we’re on to the Atlanta Falcons for a road game where Washington opened up as 2-point underdogs. but that line has already moved further towards the Falcons. Atlanta is 3-2, and they aren’t an offensive juggernaut, despite spending their last three 1st round picks on skill position players(WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts, RB Bijan Robinson). Their QB is Desmond Ridder who was a 3rd round pick last year. He had the first 300+ yard passing game of his career last week in a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans. Washington’s defense has been terrible the last four games, and they could make Ridder look like an All-Pro this week.

The Atlanta Falcons defense is ranked higher than their offense, and hasn’t allowed an opposing team to score more than 25 points in their last 14 games. They are allowing the 7th-least yards per game, and they’re one of 10 teams in the NFL that is allowing less than 20 points per game. Sam Howell, Eric Bieniemy, and the rest of the Washington Commanders offense will have to protect the ball, and put points on the board early to avoid a back-breaking 4th straight loss.

