All aTwitter: 11 October 2023 - ‘Scoota’ Harris is back; Jeremy Reaves has partially torn ACL

Commanders also signed LB De’Jon “Scoota” Harris to the active roster.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2023
Commanders make moves:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 10, 2023
IR - Safeties Jeremy Reaves and Darrick Forrest
Signed to 53 - safety Terrell Burgess and linebacker De'Jon Harris
Signed to practice squad - safeties Josh Kalu and Sean Chandler, defensive end Joshua Pryor.
Will be interesting to see how further tests go for Jeremy Reaves (partially torn ACL) and Darrick Forrest (fractured shoulder) to better assess how much time they'll miss. Reaves terrific in locker room, ST leader. Forrest brings passion/intensity. More 2 learn, but key losses— John Keim (@john_keim) October 10, 2023
With the long-term in mind, here's how I'd rank 1st and 2nd year QBs based on what they've done individually, entering Week 6 (must have started 2+ games):— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) October 10, 2023
1a. Sam Howell
1b. Brock Purdy
3. C.J. Stroud
4. Anthony Richardson
5. Desmond Ridder
6. Kenny Pickett
7. Bryce Young
Sam Howell's current stats & ranking in the NFL:— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) October 11, 2023
1349 yds (3rd)
6 TDs (11th)
68.6% Comp % (11th)
6 INT's (2nd)
29 Sacks (1st)#HTTC | #TakeCommand
Your passing yards leaders from Week 5— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 10, 2023
Which name surprises you the most? pic.twitter.com/5yfutLt6oa
55 seconds of fun Sam Howell throws pic.twitter.com/Qhk6h1ACuv— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 10, 2023
#Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud already broke the record for most consecutive pass attempts to *start* a career without throwing an INT. Now he's closing in on the overall record for consecutive attempts without an INT as a rookie in NFL history.#Cardinals Kyler Murray set the… https://t.co/g87ypNitk3 pic.twitter.com/y4ZrfYVyWs— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2023
Top 10 edge rushers in pass-rush win rate this season.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 11, 2023
Only 10 guys over 20% pic.twitter.com/8eD3LW7yrb
I had some harsh-ish words for Chase after his first two games.— DC Football (@TheDistrictNFL) October 11, 2023
But I’m telling you guys, he looks significantly better the past two games. It’s OK to update your take on players based on new info. If he keeps this up he will be the most desired FA this offseason. https://t.co/7AaUk4NOig
They aren’t a better defense without Young. Their success last year was playing 2-deep zone/match coverages. This year they’ve reverted to playing a lot more man, which has resulted in explosive plays given up. That coverage structure is the difference. Young is doing his part https://t.co/a4qBmJH8eG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 10, 2023
Some of it is down to wanting to stop the run, so they’re putting a safety in the box instead of having both deep. But they could still play zone coverages from SHS looks.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 10, 2023
Perhaps they liked their matchups and ended up being wrong about that. Not sure. https://t.co/wDxLT6Kmk9
Commanders defense 2020-2023 (56 games)— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 10, 2023
24.6 PPG allowed WITH Chase Young (32 games)
25.9 PPG allowed WITHOUT Chase Young (24 games) pic.twitter.com/OKrd2bfUGX
Washington's offensive line is average, which is about what was expected. https://t.co/98mvgsqOZR— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 10, 2023
How often teams are in third and long situations (x-axis), and their success rate in those situations (y-axis) this season through 5 weeks pic.twitter.com/zaXMi0Ak8P— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 10, 2023
Double team rate at defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (y), through Week 5.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 10, 2023
(ESPN Analytics / NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/mN5RBXVSx5
Long overdue refresh of the NFL analytics staffer list after an offseason with plenty of movement.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) August 3, 2023
As always, this is to the best of my understanding based on both what teams list and conversations with analytics folks around the league. pic.twitter.com/Ut538JcK08
Reaves is not under contract for 2024. https://t.co/4LDb0byBLw— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 11, 2023
I appreciate the love and the thoughts from you guys. I ain't going no where! One thing about the journey, just cause you get to the top doesn't mean you can't have more bumps in the road! I'm built different, I'll be back real soon— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) October 9, 2023
LUV❤️
Jeremy Reaves was injured on Tress Way's first punt vs. Chicago, around the 10-minute mark in the 1Q. Definitely a tough loss for Washington's special teams. pic.twitter.com/4cwYrNQgPf— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2023
Dawg I remember last year mid punt, Houston ran a 8 box rush at the end of the game and I dislocated my finger while protecting. I was running down the field when i noticed so I popped it in, and made the tackle. I realized after that play, something really is wrong with me https://t.co/cMTaf3iYyu— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) October 10, 2023
The Giants also released Cam Sims, which may be notable if the Commanders are looking for size. https://t.co/FvqFXGVw9G— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 11, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders coach seems resigned to exit. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/r724yuMuMc— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 11, 2023
I feel bad for Kirk Cousins man…— Leighton Glodek (@LGlodek) October 10, 2023
Poured everything he had into this franchise just to walk out with one playoff win.
Kirk Cousins will forever be under appreciated by a lot of fans.
Many don’t remember how it was before we had Cousins and although I’m excited for the future.… pic.twitter.com/KEZA4hLOP0
Daniel Jones told @heykayadams he is dealing with a different neck injury than he dealt with in the past.— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 10, 2023
His goal is to be back by Sunday pic.twitter.com/K459WIae5N
@richeisen— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 10, 2023
Is the sky really falling for the #DallasCowboys & Dak after their blowout loss on Sunday night? Not so fast!#NFL @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/T4WyiKjGuV
Outstanding breakdown. Check it out, Dak haters. https://t.co/EjEXy35TbA— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 10, 2023
#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is showing unequivocal support to Dak Prescott after the 42-10 loss to the #49ers. Saying Dak can take Dallas to the Super Bowl.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2023
"I completely believe we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go, make no mistake about it, we have a… https://t.co/zVLYIGRsSg pic.twitter.com/y1vws36ZYa
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “I like a lot of things that we’ve done outside of (Sunday) night, offensively. Outside of the red zone, we definitely hit the mark. When we started this offensive approach back in April, I just think it’s a matter of: Who do you want to be and who do…— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 10, 2023
"I don't care what quarterback was on that field that night. They ain't carrying that team to a win."— Bitches Love Sports Podcast (@BtchesLuvSports) October 10, 2023
Jeff Saturday insists that the #DallasCowboys can't win with the way Mike McCarthy calls plays. He also argues that there's plenty of blame to go around to others besides Dak… pic.twitter.com/aPaLkIjnpA
"It was already personal...42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse"— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 10, 2023
Deebo Samuel fired back at Micah Parsons @heykayadams @19problemz pic.twitter.com/6571ms9Oy4
Ever wanted to know how much work goes into @AnnieAgar's NFL videos?— Stadium (@Stadium) October 10, 2023
She talked to @BrookeFletcher about her process on Stadium Clubhouse!
Catch the Clubhouse weekdays at 6:30p ET on Stadium's YouTube pic.twitter.com/8BHohTLRMp
NFL meeting week 5 pic.twitter.com/5Dr6JaOECj— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 10, 2023
