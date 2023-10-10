Thank God It’s Tuesday—The Year 1 AD Ep.4

Thank God it’s Tuesday!

It would be fair to say none of were thinking clearly about the train that hit us last Thursday night. Losses to the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears have the Washington Commanders sitting on a losing record. Not gonna lie...losing to a winless team is a shot to the chiclets. And considering we basically looked past that winless team, we better be REAL careful about this game against the Atlanta Falcons. They love to play close games and have zero fear about it coming down to the last play of the game.

That said, there are some actual bright spots to discuss. That also said, there are some not-so-pleasant topics that need to be addressed as well.

It’s the Year 1 AD, and things—as expected—aren’t clicking all at once. The good news is all is not even close to lost. Sunday on the road in Atlanta is just what we need, and thankfully, it is just what we are getting.

