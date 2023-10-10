All aTwitter: 10 October 2023 - Commanders roster movement, coaching stability

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Darrick Forrest (shoulder) and Jeremy Reaves (knee) will be placed on IR— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 9, 2023
The Commanders released DB Keidron Smith from the practice squad.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2023
Source: The #Commanders are bringing back safety Terrell Burgess to their practice squad. Burgess won a Super Bowl with the #Rams and is only 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/fAfzGIUFQw— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2023
Source: The #Commanders have signed DL Joshua Pryor to their practice squad, who spent time with Washington for rookie mini camp.— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 9, 2023
The Commanders are tweaking their practice squad by signing S Joshua Kalu, sources confirm. Was with Washington this summer.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2023
Just to summarize today's #Commanders roster moves:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 9, 2023
To IR:
- S Darrick Forrest
- S Jeremy Reaves
Waived:
- DB Keidron Smith
Signed to 53-man roster:
- S Terrell Burgess
Signed to Practice Squad
- S Joshua Kalu
- DL Joshua Pryor
I appreciate the love and the thoughts from you guys. I ain't going no where! One thing about the journey, just cause you get to the top doesn't mean you can't have more bumps in the road! I'm built different, I'll be back real soon— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) October 9, 2023
Rivera said the timeline for Darrick Forrest returning from this shoulder injury is unclear. Hopeful for the minimum four weeks, but more tests required.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2023
Quan Martin and Percy Butler will handle Forrest's role.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2023
With the #Commanders coming off a 40-20 loss last week to the #Bears on TNF, I'm told as of today*, managing partner Josh Harris' perspective is to continue to allow things to play out when it comes to potential staff decisions, at this time, per source. Harris is a seasoned…— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 9, 2023
I don't agree with Doc on this one. What could they do in July? https://t.co/lCffbHIWWE— Disco (@discoque5) October 9, 2023
"I told him I didn't want to go through a five-year rebuilding process because quite honestly, I don't have the patience and from what I read, neither does he. You know as they say, 'Hail to the Redskins.' Let's roll, man. Let's go." -Ron Rivera January 2020— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) October 9, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington explains why the Washington Commanders aren’t in a hurry to fire coaches. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/ccbUoqzsR8— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) October 9, 2023
"There are professional leaders in that locker room..."— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 9, 2023
Stoner believes guys like Jon Allen & Terry McLaurin do not want Ron to be let go midseason because of their play on the field
Full Daily Commanders Update at 7 PM pic.twitter.com/ClJpWDQQGO
The Washington Commanders belong in Washington.— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 8, 2023
Let’s get back to winning. Let’s get back to RFK. pic.twitter.com/DUMrkDJkHS
I love this final summary from Mark on the commanders defense against the bears. A lot of the blame falls on JDR. Go back to zone which is a strength of your secondary pic.twitter.com/WHvO9Vxko2— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 9, 2023
Updated after 5 games— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) October 9, 2023
Jack Del Rio's defenses in Washington
2020 Games 1-5: 28.4 ppg
2020 Games 6-16: 17 ppg
2021 Games 1-5: 31 ppg
2021 Games 6-17: 23.3 ppg
2022 Games 1-5: 25.6 ppg
2022 Games 6-17: 17.1 ppg
2023 Games 1-5: 32 ppg
2023 Games 6-17: ??@JunksRadio pic.twitter.com/KmrUs4Cl9Z
Washington has ranked 30, 22 & 20th in offense the last 3 years. 18th this year— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 9, 2023
The offense has been bad in 4 outta 5 1st half games. They’ve basically abandoned the run game
And a lot of you want to fire HC & DC to give the OC w/no experience & this start to his OC tenure? pic.twitter.com/k1rNbg8O9Y
I have never seen a play like this in my lifetime— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 9, 2023
a called direct snap to the RB... with the QB under center
Lions OC Ben Johnson was having fun out there pic.twitter.com/6w2pSp7Qxw
Just finished watching back Young vs the Bears for a post tomorrow because this question of Young and losing contain either with his rush or run d is wide spread. In the Bears game, containment was not an issue for Young. He was disciplined and effective. https://t.co/5x0pgCkByI— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2023
Chase Young creating immediate pressure on Fields to force a FG.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) October 9, 2023
Hand usage to get leverage inside then charges Fields for the quick throw away. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/yG89R4NAj0
Most pressures in the NFL— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) October 9, 2023
Aidan Hutchinson 35
Micah Parsons 29
Nick Bosa 27
Maxx Crosby 27
T.J. Watt 27
Chase Young 27
Bryce Huff 25
Chase Young team rankings from @PFF:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 9, 2023
Pressures - 1st w/27 (Allen/Sweat 19)
Sacks - 2nd w/4 (Sweat 4.5)
QB hits - T-2 w/5 (Payne 6, Allen 5)
Hurries - 1st w/18 (Allen 11)
PRP formula - 1st w/12.6 (Sweat 8.8)
Pass Rush Win % - 1st w/22.8 (5th)
* Young missed one game
Out of 72 eligible tackles, here is where the commanders T's rank through 5 weeks according to PFF. Reminder, this is all tackles, regardless of left or right pic.twitter.com/XfPN1fGO9f— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 9, 2023
Through 5 games, Andrew Wylie and Saahdiq Charles “currently” are tied for 1st and 2nd in opponent sacks allowed on the season with 6 and 5 respectively.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 9, 2023
Wylie is 3rd in the NFL in blown pass blocks with 13.
NFC EAST QBs after Week 5— (@JTheWSF) October 9, 2023
Sam Howell:
131/191
1,349 Pass Yards (1,450 total)
6 Pass TDs (7 total)
6 INTs
Dak Prescott:
111/160
1,061 Pass Yards (1,106 total)
5 Pass TDs
4 INTs
Jalen Hurts:
113/168
1,262 Pass Yards (1,468 total)
6 Pass TDs (10 total)
4 INTs (5 TOs)
Ron Rivera on quarterback Sam Howell.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 9, 2023
"I think as we play, as he grows and develops, so will we."
Some ridiculous Giants stats:— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 9, 2023
-- Giants haven't scored offensive TD in 145 minutes. That's almost 2.5 games.
-- QB Daniel Jones pressured on 44% of dropbacks Sunday. Has been pressured 81 times this season, 3rd-most by any player through 5 games since ESPN began tracking…
Always one player that becomes the fan base’s arch nemisis. Cody Barton is that player. Got handed the torch from Troy Apke and hasn’t looked back since.— paul (@paulwillFGP) October 9, 2023
Out of 81 eligible linebackers, here is where the commanders LB's rank throughout the league through 5 weeks. For reference, Cole Holcomb comes in at number 33 pic.twitter.com/LN0UWTFqCS— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) October 9, 2023
Current win % versus next years cap room. Most bad teams are set up to make runs in free agency next year. Most good teams are not. Broncos are in a world to themselves here. pic.twitter.com/PC1E593nW9— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 9, 2023
What's the vibe in the #Broncos locker room? Some believe "A tear down is coming". My report on The Insiders on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1ULuwM1z6w— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 9, 2023
This is really funny. https://t.co/rKKG8JJiq1— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) October 9, 2023
Roger Goodell may have an aneurysm when he sees George Kittle wore a Fuck Dallas shirt last night— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2023
Think about it.— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 9, 2023
The Cowboys have beaten the:
1-4 Giants
2-3 Jets
1-4 Patriots
And lost to the:
1-4 Cardinals
If they get blown out tonight, who are they?
if the Eagles push play gets outlawed…— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2023
because the Giants attempted to copy it…
and instead of it working…
they injured multiple of their own linemen & a TE…
well then that would be a brand of 4D chess from NYG the likes we’ve not seen in some time
NEWS: Los Angeles 2028 Olympics have added the following sports per @guardian_sport— Sportico (@Sportico) October 9, 2023
- cricket
- flag football
- baseball
- softball
(it's looking like lacrosse and squash could also be added)
Cricket’s global governing body told the IOC that adding the sport to the 2028… pic.twitter.com/BEOzkW7ikd
