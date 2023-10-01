Ron Rivera Presser: There’s no moral victories. this will help us going forward

Ron Rivera spoke to the media after a tough overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington was leading the defending NFC Champions 17-7 at one point, but allowed them to come back and take the lead, before tying it up to go to overtime. Rivera talked again about missed opportunities. He was happy with how Sam Howell played today, and bounced back from the worst game of his career. Emmanuel Forbes needs a similar bounce-back game after losing most of his matchups with AJ Brown today.
Ron Rivera
Hear from Coach Rivera, QB Sam Howell and more postgame from Philadelphia https://t.co/i2oACOcHB8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023
Sam Howell:
Ron Rivera: “It was a hell of a performance from Sam. He learned and got better. … That’s growth.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023
“Played their ass off”:
Rivera: these guys came in here and played their ass off— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes:
Rivera said he thinks Emmanuel Forbes will bounce back from the performance he had today. Will learn from it— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023
Rivera brings up Emmanuel Forbes’ struggles unprompted: “They picked on the young guy today. I expect him to bounce back. … Experience is a tough teacher.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023
Going for two:
Asked if he thought about going for two, Rivera said he thought the offense was gassed.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023
No moral victories:
Rivera proud of his team and Howell but clearly frustrated. “There are no moral victories.” pic.twitter.com/gxHlsIhpUw— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023
Rivera: “there’s no moral victories. (But) this will help us going forward.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 1, 2023
Terry McLaurin catch review in OT:
Rivera was told by officials on the Terry non catch that they couldn’t see clearly whether he got both feet down.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023
Sam Howell
Tough loss:
Howell: “I don’t believe in moral victories. We lost a game that we could have won.” pic.twitter.com/mWLUeWtQXT— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023
Sam Howell addressing the media. Tough loss, he said, definitely a game they could have won. But he’s proud of his teammates for fighting— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023
Howell: felt like I did some good things out there, but in the end we didn’t win. Don’t believe in moral victories— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023
Sam Howell: “I don’t believe in moral victories. We lost a game we felt we should have won.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 1, 2023
Flushing last week's bad game:
Howell on if something to prove after last week: “not really. Obviously it was a bad performance and I put it behind me… that wasn’t me.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 1, 2023
Throw to Terry McLaurin in OT:
Sam Howell on the throw to McLaurin by the sideline. Philly switched to man coverage and he was going to 17 the whole time. Would have liked to thrown a tick earlier but had to move in the pocket just a smidge. pic.twitter.com/SuW1nfDDd2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 1, 2023
Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin post game #Commanders @team980 pic.twitter.com/nBy0Lwd5WQ— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023
Jahan Dotson
Touchdown:
Dotson at the mic on the two minute drill at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/ecwBSyISog— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023
Dropped pass:
Jahan Dotson - Got to take advantage of opportunities because they don’t come back pic.twitter.com/cvaVw5MQlL— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel on the tough loss. pic.twitter.com/7iD9m5B8Vp— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 1, 2023
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson post game. "IT SUCKED!" #Commanders pic.twitter.com/9UzLlIFcLm— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023
Benjamin St-Juste
Benjamin St-Juste postgame #Commanders pic.twitter.com/RqbgpT73Ix— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023
Tress Way
Caught up with Tress Way briefly in #Commanders locker room wanting to make sure I saw right thing. He was clearly frustrated with himself. Said punt late in regulation was too low & punt in OT he just shanked. Obviously hurt & cost ten points.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023
