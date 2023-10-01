 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Brian Robinson’s 15-yard TD ties it up in Philly

Beast!

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were up 17-7 earlier in the game, but they allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to score 17 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead. Washington needed a score to stay in the game, and they delivered thanks to a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Sam Howell made some great plays to keep the drive alive, and Robinson finished it up to help get the game tied up at 24.

