WATCH: Brian Robinson’s 15-yard TD ties it up in Philly

The Washington Commanders were up 17-7 earlier in the game, but they allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to score 17 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead. Washington needed a score to stay in the game, and they delivered thanks to a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Sam Howell made some great plays to keep the drive alive, and Robinson finished it up to help get the game tied up at 24.
Brian Robinson evens the score in Philly!— NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023
