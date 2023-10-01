 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders lose 34-31 in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles

That close

By Scott Jennings
The Philadelphia Eagles started the second half with the ball, and they were able to drive it down the field. Their drive was killed by Daron Payne and Chase Young getting to Jalen Hurts, almost forcing a fumble. Philly settle for a field goal, and cut Washington’s lead to 4.

Washington’s first drive of the second half ended with a punt after Jahan Dotson let a first down pass go through his hands. The Eagles took over and it only took them 5 plays to find the endzone. Emmanuel Forbes has been getting burned by Eagles receivers all day, and AJ Brown got past him and took it 59 yards through the rest of Washington’s defense for the score. A roughing the passer penalty on Montez Sweat put Philadelphia on the 1-yard line, and they ran it in for the 2-point conversion to put them up by 4.

Washington’s next drive ended on a Sam Howell sack. Philly used the final 4 minutes of the quarter to drive the ball down to Washington’s 15-yard line. The Eagles fumbled on 3rd down, and took the 3 points to bring their lead to 7 points. Washington allowed Philly to score 17 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead. Washington needed a score to stay in the game, and they delivered thanks to a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Sam Howell made some great plays to keep the drive alive, and Robinson finished it up to help get the game tied up at 24.

Philadelphia and Washington traded punts on the next two series. Philly had a 20 yard return on a Tress Way punt, and moved the ball into field goal position with less than two minutes to go. It looked like they were going to grind the clock down with less than two minutes to go. They instead went to the end zone, with AJ Brown beating Emmanuel Forbes for his second touchdown of the day. Brown also got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for dropping the ball in Forbes’ lap after the score.

Sam Howell drove Washington down to the 10 yard line with 5 second left in the game. Philly called a timeout out, setting up the last plays for Washington. Howell attempted to hit Curtis Samuel, but he was short of the goal line and dropped the pass. Howell had two seconds left and hit Jahan Dotson for the TD!

Washington called tails, and won the coin toss. They got the ball first to start the overtime period. Washington went three and out, almost converting the 3rd down, but Terry McLaurin’s second foot was ruled out of bounds. The Eagles got the ball, and were in field goal range until a Jalen Hurts throwaway was ruled intentional grounding. They were able to pick up 9 yards on a pass to DeVonta Smith, and then kick the game-winning 54-yard field goal.

