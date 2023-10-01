The Washington Commanders lose 34-31 in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles started the second half with the ball, and they were able to drive it down the field. Their drive was killed by Daron Payne and Chase Young getting to Jalen Hurts, almost forcing a fumble. Philly settle for a field goal, and cut Washington’s lead to 4.

Washington’s first drive of the second half ended with a punt after Jahan Dotson let a first down pass go through his hands. The Eagles took over and it only took them 5 plays to find the endzone. Emmanuel Forbes has been getting burned by Eagles receivers all day, and AJ Brown got past him and took it 59 yards through the rest of Washington’s defense for the score. A roughing the passer penalty on Montez Sweat put Philadelphia on the 1-yard line, and they ran it in for the 2-point conversion to put them up by 4.

Washington’s next drive ended on a Sam Howell sack. Philly used the final 4 minutes of the quarter to drive the ball down to Washington’s 15-yard line. The Eagles fumbled on 3rd down, and took the 3 points to bring their lead to 7 points. Washington allowed Philly to score 17 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead. Washington needed a score to stay in the game, and they delivered thanks to a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Sam Howell made some great plays to keep the drive alive, and Robinson finished it up to help get the game tied up at 24.

Philadelphia and Washington traded punts on the next two series. Philly had a 20 yard return on a Tress Way punt, and moved the ball into field goal position with less than two minutes to go. It looked like they were going to grind the clock down with less than two minutes to go. They instead went to the end zone, with AJ Brown beating Emmanuel Forbes for his second touchdown of the day. Brown also got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for dropping the ball in Forbes’ lap after the score.

Sam Howell drove Washington down to the 10 yard line with 5 second left in the game. Philly called a timeout out, setting up the last plays for Washington. Howell attempted to hit Curtis Samuel, but he was short of the goal line and dropped the pass. Howell had two seconds left and hit Jahan Dotson for the TD!

Washington called tails, and won the coin toss. They got the ball first to start the overtime period. Washington went three and out, almost converting the 3rd down, but Terry McLaurin’s second foot was ruled out of bounds. The Eagles got the ball, and were in field goal range until a Jalen Hurts throwaway was ruled intentional grounding. They were able to pick up 9 yards on a pass to DeVonta Smith, and then kick the game-winning 54-yard field goal.

3rd Quarter

Eagles switch guards:

It's a foot injury for Jurgens. Return questionable. https://t.co/D4P0Su1U34 — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 1, 2023

AJ Brown first down:

A.J. Brown finally gets one on Forbes. Feels like that was building for a while. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023

Daron Payne/Chase Young QB hit:

Probably the right call but why call this play dead/incomplete before it develops? Let it play out and get it right. pic.twitter.com/9vdTQa03wz — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Daron Payne 's first giant play of the game is a stellar rush and hit on Jalen Hurts as he threw. No idea how Hurts didn't fumble with Payne hitting his wrist as he extended ball to throw.



Ended Philly's drive. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 1, 2023

Eagles settle for a FG:

Eagles cut into the Commanders' lead to open the third quarter. After a 47-yard field goal, the score is now Washington 17, Philadelphia 13 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023

Quan Martin returns:

Darius Slay pass interference:

DPI against Slay and Philly fans are furious. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GmoLfCBQ3Q — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Jahan Dotson 3rd down drop:

Killer drop by Jahan Dotson on a perfect pass from Howell. Dotson was open on a crosser a yard past the sticks but the ball went right through his hands. Punt time.



Dotson has just 2 catches for 12 yards on 6 targets today. WSH still struggling to get him going. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 1, 2023

Jamin Davis:

Really good play from Jamin to shed the pulling guard and make the tackle — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

Kendall Fuller:

That's a massive play from Kendall Fuller. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 1, 2023

AJ Brown TD:

Emmanuel Forbes is getting absolutely torched in this game. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Just short:

Rivera should challenge the spot.



Brian Robinson Jr got this first down.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Loh1Pr7PZr — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Logan Thomas QB sneak:

No flag:

Dyami Brown clearly interfered with on Sam Howll deep shot. No call. 4th down sack and punt. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 1, 2023

3rd down sack:

Sam Howell bounces from one defender into another and is sacked on 3rd down. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OYGRHMLioW — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Jahan Dotson injury:

WR Jahan Dotson (ankle) is questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023

Jalen Hurts —-> Dallas Goedert:

Insane placement by Hurts on that 17-yard pass to Dallas Goedert. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 1, 2023

Kendall Fuller penalty:

That's a good call on Kendall Fuller IMO. Killer play as it comes on 3rd down and would have forced a long FGA. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023

4th Quarter

Eagles fumble on 3rd down:

Ball came loose and no Washington player around. Another missed opportunity. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 1, 2023

Eagles FG:

Eagles tack onto their lead with a 36-yard field goal. 10 plays, 51 yards on the drive. The score with 14:15 left in the game: Philadelphia 24, Washington 17 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023

Dotson cleared to return:

Jahan Dotson (ankle) has been cleared to return https://t.co/a8kCNIN5Vm — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023

Howell finds Gibson for the 1st down:

Great play from Howell to escape the pocket and find Gibson for the 1st. Roller coaster there — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

Howell scrambles:

Slippery Sam Howell escapes the pocket and draws the unnecessary roughness flag while running OOB.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/nU4L7EVoBb — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Another terrific scramble from Howell and he gets shoved out of bounds. Flag is out. Kid is showing guts — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

Trick play fail:

Commanders tried to do the Logan Thomas sneak again. Didn't work a second time. Washington flagged for illegal formation. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Curtis Samuel:

HUGE conversion. Great throw from Sam — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

Brian Robinson TD:

Fantastic combo block from Gates and Charles, then Charles climbs to the second level to get a LB and bing bang boom the Commanders tie it up at 24 on the BRob TD run - the athletic ability at the second level was always his huge advantage over the other Commanders guards in camp pic.twitter.com/ThULPazNVz — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 1, 2023

Gotta say, Washington's O-line looks good today. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes vs AJ Brown:

Jalen Hurts pointed down field for AJ Brown. Emmanuel Forbes steps in front to nearly pick it off. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Eagles have tried Forbes on back-to-back plays. Two incompletions and now Philly punts. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023

Jamison Crowder fair catch penalty:

WTF is Crowder doing. — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell scramble:

Andrew Wylie:

Andrew Wylie beaten for a sack and then takes a false start. Oof. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023

Big Eagles punt return:

When the #Commanders couldn't afford to give up a big punt return, they just did. 20 on the return and the #Eagles have plenty of time and the ball at the Philly 43. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023

3rd down conversion:

3rd/8 situatiion here....#Commanders gave it up in zone ...Looked like Barton was late rotating over. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023

AJ Brown TD/taunting penalty:

Emmanuel Forbes gives up the go-ahead touchdown. A.J. Brown called for taunting. Eagles lead 31-24 with 1:43 left. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023

Howell sacked again:

That's Nicholas Morrow's third sack today. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson TD:

Overtime

Coin toss:

All Pro Reavo knows Tails never Fails.



Commanders start with the ball in OT. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

3rd down attempt:

This looks like a catch inbounds to me.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/dtEeOOucTR — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

My God that back-foot throw from Howell to McLaurin on a corner route was incredible. Maybe an inch from being a catch. Great effort by Terry as well.



Awesome effort all the way around by a QB and WR. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 1, 2023

Update: Non-catch upheld upon review. McLaurin was out of bounds.https://t.co/MnA2AbaOEu — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Another short punt:

Another tough punt for the #Commanders ST's ...Only a 29 yarder and #Eagles have great field position at 41 and now to 48. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 1, 2023

Re-watching Tress Way's 29-yard punt.



Looked like he bent down and got snap at knees. Not sure if that's normal or not or a big deal or not. Felt like a longer gather than normal. Then the rare shank. One of the few i can remember. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 1, 2023

D’Andre Swift vs Jamin Davis:

Swift 1v1 with Davis and it doesnt go well for Commanders. Key missed tackle — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

Missed penalty:

The officials missed a clear false-start by the Left Guard on the 4th and 1 Tush Push.



After McLaurin's catch ruled OOB, if the Eagles go on to win this game, remember this play. pic.twitter.com/CGVapuJVWk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

