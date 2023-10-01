The Washington Commanders have a 17-10 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders got the ball first after the Eagles won the coin toss and deferred. Washington drove the ball down the field with some Brian Robinson runs, and Terry McLaurin catches. A screen pass to Brian Robinson got them into the redzone, but a yard short of the first down. Washington went with another Robinson run on 4th down, and they picked up 1 on the play. The Commanders got the ball down to the 1 yard line, and Curtis Samuel took it in on an easy sweep.

The Eagles answered on their opening drive, scoring on a 5-yard D’Andre Swift TD. Washington got the ball back and put together another good drive. They got the ball down to the goal line after a clutch catch from Logan Thomas that also drew a flag. Brian Robinson attempted to punch it in, but the ball got punched out before he could cross the goal line. Luckily Terry McLaurin was quick to react, and he dove on the ball, giving Washington the touchdown, and the lead.

The Eagles and Commanders’ next three series were punts. Washington got the ball back at their 26 with a little over 6 minutes left in the half. Brian Robinson made plays on the ground and through the air to get them into the red zone. James Bradberry was called for pass interference, pushing the ball closer to the goal line. Washington couldn’t finish this drive, and had to settle for a 27-yard Joey Slye FG.

That gave the Eagles the ball with 1:39 left on the clock. Washington looked like they were going to stop the drive, but Jalen Hurts bounced to the outside on a “Tush push” try to convert on 4th down. Hurts then hit DeVonta Smith for a huge 37 yards gain. The Eagles kicked the field goal with 4 seconds left to bring the game within one score.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Philadelphia wins the toss and defers to the second half. Sam Howell and the offense start the game for the Commanders — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell's first pass today is a quick release to Terry McLaurin on the inside slant across the middle for 15 yards.



Interesting to watch if all the passes are quick today in an attempt to fix the sack issue. #HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/UppfVoaTeM — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

GET OFF ME

- scary terry



#WASvsPHI: FOX pic.twitter.com/SPfVonVLkz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023

Slant was there to McLaurin last year vs. the Eagles, too. Hits in stride. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 1, 2023

Terry McLaurin picks up 15 yards on a slant, then grabs a contested catch on the left side for 14 yards. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell scramble:

Really nice work in pass pro from B Rob on that Howell scramble https://t.co/kqrk6C7UgT pic.twitter.com/zOSSs8Gwfp — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 1, 2023

3rd down screen:

Brian Robinson is short on the screen that goes for six yards. Washington going for it on fourth-and-1. And Robinson gets it. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 1, 2023

4th down:

Rivera goes for it on 4th and 1 from the 15 yard line and Brian Robinson Jr converts.



Just.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/eSSqHEP0I0 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

False start:

Brutal. 3rd-and-6 from the 10 and Logan Thomas is called for false start. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Defensive holding penalty:

Commanders getting bailed out with a defensive hold. Another 1st down. The Linc aint happy — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 1, 2023

Curtis Samuel TD:

Benjamin St-Juste penalty:

Benjamin St-Juste called for face mask against D'Andre Swift. 15-yard penalty. Eagles move up to the 21. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Jamin Davis:

Jamin Davis works through his block to sniff out the screen pass and bring Swift down for a loss.



Nice play.#HTTC | @jamindavis25 pic.twitter.com/BRHMC9sduU — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

D’Andre Swift TD:

2nd Quarter

Antonio Gibson:

Nice run from Antonio Gibson to pickup the 1st down.



Good to see Rivera sticking with him.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ECCZTDGUMO — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Big gain!



Howell holds the football for the longest he has so far today, but it pays off and finds McLaurin for 25 yards.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/AgMiMaDz7G — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Logan Thomas:

Logan Thomas with another big gain and another late-hit after the catch.



Big gain here and the Commanders are on the goal-line after the penalty.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qthuTVGhYL — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Howell almost gives the ball away:

Terry McLaurin fumble recovery TD:

Eagles tush push fails:

The Commanders definitely stopped the Tush Push. https://t.co/M8Kjs8PwBQ pic.twitter.com/qMglDQVCBn — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Commanders force the Eagles to punt at their own 45. They tried the tush push, but an offsides penalty pushed them back five yards — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023

Howell sacked on 3rd down:

Howell sacked for the first time today.



It came on 3rd and 8, and the Commanders punt unit runs onto the field.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/uROPYe1zh4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Chase Young sack:

SACK



Chase Young brings down Jalen Hurts.



Love to see it.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/iylptC88kE — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

3rd down stop:

Eagles punting it again. Hurts overthrows Smith who was open near the Commanders 20 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023

Quan Martin injured:

Injury update: DB Quan Martin (thumb) is questionable to return — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Another big gain, this time 35 yards to Dyami Brown on 3rd down!



Howell dealing, today.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/CnUPhcg7JB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Eagles pass interference:

Philly fans are furious.



Good. pic.twitter.com/p2yWUO4HvD — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Sam Howell trip-sack:

Sam Howell sacked by Josh Sweat. Looked like Howell tripped over Charles Leno's leg. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Antonio Gibson fumbles it back to himself:

Antonio Gibson fumbled after the handoff, but quickly recovered.



Overhead: "He dribbled the ball."



(Ain't wrong.) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 1, 2023

Joey Slye FG:

Commanders extend their lead to 10 with a 27-yard field goal. 11 plays, 65 yards on the drive. With 1:39 left in the half, the score is Washington 17, Philadelphia 7 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 1, 2023

4th down:

Tush Push fake to the outside because Washington stops it on the inside.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qi4mHGMDp5 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 1, 2023

Jalen Hurts —-> DeVonta Smith:

Eagles FG: