 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Washington Commanders have a 17-10 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles

Good start for Washington

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders got the ball first after the Eagles won the coin toss and deferred. Washington drove the ball down the field with some Brian Robinson runs, and Terry McLaurin catches. A screen pass to Brian Robinson got them into the redzone, but a yard short of the first down. Washington went with another Robinson run on 4th down, and they picked up 1 on the play. The Commanders got the ball down to the 1 yard line, and Curtis Samuel took it in on an easy sweep.

The Eagles answered on their opening drive, scoring on a 5-yard D’Andre Swift TD. Washington got the ball back and put together another good drive. They got the ball down to the goal line after a clutch catch from Logan Thomas that also drew a flag. Brian Robinson attempted to punch it in, but the ball got punched out before he could cross the goal line. Luckily Terry McLaurin was quick to react, and he dove on the ball, giving Washington the touchdown, and the lead.

The Eagles and Commanders’ next three series were punts. Washington got the ball back at their 26 with a little over 6 minutes left in the half. Brian Robinson made plays on the ground and through the air to get them into the red zone. James Bradberry was called for pass interference, pushing the ball closer to the goal line. Washington couldn’t finish this drive, and had to settle for a 27-yard Joey Slye FG.

That gave the Eagles the ball with 1:39 left on the clock. Washington looked like they were going to stop the drive, but Jalen Hurts bounced to the outside on a “Tush push” try to convert on 4th down. Hurts then hit DeVonta Smith for a huge 37 yards gain. The Eagles kicked the field goal with 4 seconds left to bring the game within one score.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Sam Howell scramble:

3rd down screen:

4th down:

False start:

Defensive holding penalty:

Curtis Samuel TD:

Benjamin St-Juste penalty:

Jamin Davis:

D’Andre Swift TD:

2nd Quarter

Antonio Gibson:

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

Logan Thomas:

Howell almost gives the ball away:

Terry McLaurin fumble recovery TD:

Eagles tush push fails:

Howell sacked on 3rd down:

Chase Young sack:

3rd down stop:

Quan Martin injured:

Sam Howell —-> Dyami Brown:

Eagles pass interference:

Sam Howell trip-sack:

Antonio Gibson fumbles it back to himself:

Joey Slye FG:

4th down:

Jalen Hurts —-> DeVonta Smith:

Eagles FG:

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Everything you need to know for the Week 4 game

View all 13 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...