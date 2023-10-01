Sunday Morning Football in London: Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Good morning! Hopefully you’re up, or remembered to check your fantasy football lineup if you have anyone from either of the teams playing in London this morning. The Atlanta Falcons are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in the first game of the NFL International Series for the 2023-24 season. This will also be the first time the NFL has collaborated with Disney+, and today’s game will have a Toy Story-themed broadcast on the streaming service.

This week’s London game is an AFC vs NFC matchup. The Jacksonville Jaguars ruined a lot of people’s survivor pools(including mine) last week when they lost to the Houston Texans. They’re looking to rebound against a 2-1 Falcons team that is coming off of a 20-6 loss to the Lions. Both teams are looking to put on a show for the international crowd, and come home with the win.

Toy Story ESPN



When the Falcons and Jaguars face off in London on Oct. 1, an alt broadcast on Disney+ and ESPN+ will be fully animated in real time from Andy’s room. pic.twitter.com/S13cCoHNar — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2023

Who: Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

Where: Wembley Stadium | London

When: October 1, 2023, 9:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN+

Chris Fowler (play-by-play)

Dan Orlovski (color analyst)

Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Disney+

Drew Carter (play-by-play)

Booger McFarland (color analyst)

Pepper Parsley (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Atlanta: Sirius 109, XM/SXM 383, Internet 801

Jacksonville: Sirius 104, XM/SXM 225, Internet 814

National Stream: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 228, Internet 964

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+, NFL+, Disney+

DraftKings odds: Jaguars -3, 43 O/U

Prediction: Falcons 24 - Jaguars 20

SB Nation Blogs: The Falcoholic | Big Cat Country

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed