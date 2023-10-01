 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL 2023 Week 4: Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles 4th Quarter

Washington visits the Eagles

By Scott Jennings
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are now 2-1 after a blowout home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Next up is a road trip to Philly to face the Eagles. Washington opened as seven-point road underdogs, and that line has jumped two points in the Eagles favor. The Over/Under has dropped from 44 12 to 43. This is the first division game for both teams, and it’s a big game for the NFC playoffs. Philadelphia is one of three undefeated teams left, and Washington would love to end their streak two years in a row.

Injury Report

Matchup: Washington Commanders (2-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

Date/Time: October 1st, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Joe Davis (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 99, XM/SXM 390, Internet 831

Philadelphia: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 231, Internet 825

Live Streaming: NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +9 1/2, 43 O/U

Commanders +320

Eagles -410

Prediction: Philadelphia 30 - Washington 23

Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation

