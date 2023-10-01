Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and only ruled out one player. Rookie RB Chris Rodriguez was ruled out. because he was dealing with an illness all week. Washington elevated RB Derrick Gore from the practice squad yesterday to add more depth.

There was one player listed as questionable for today’s game, Percy Butler was dealing with a foot injury, but he’ll be active for today’s game.

Chris Paul was battling for the starting LG spot with Saahdiq Charles, but he lost and now goes back to the spot he spent most of his rookie games, the inactive list. Veteran tackle Trent Scott made the team, but he has not been active all season. TE4 Curtis Hodges is also inactive for another game. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley is a healthy scratch for the third time this season. K.J. Henry is also inactive for another week.

Washington Inactives

DE K.J. Henry

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

RB Chris Rodriguez

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

Eagles Inactives