WATCH: Terry McLaurin recovers a Brian Robinson fumble into the end zone for a TD

Washington scored on their first drive, but the Eagles drove the ball down the field to even it up. Washington put together another good drive, and got the ball down to the goal line after a clutch catch from Logan Thomas that also drew a flag. Brian Robinson attempted to punch it in, but the ball got punched out before he could cross the goal line. Luckily Terry McLaurin was quick to react, and he dove on the ball, giving Washington the touchdown, and the lead.