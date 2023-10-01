NFL Week 4: Late afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games will be played at 1pm today, including the Washington Commanders visiting the Philadelphia Eagles.

We've got two games on Fox's 1pm slate. The New England Patriots are visiting the Dallas Cowboys, and hoping to give Dallas their second upset loss in a row. The Cowboys lost the the Cardinals last week, and Dak Prescott tried to blame media for hyping them up too much after the game. Classic.

The second game features the Arizona Cardinals again, but they are facing a much better team this week. The San Francisco 49ers are one of the last undefeated teams in the NFL, and they are one of the favorites from the NFC to go to the Super Bowl. The 14 point line seems high, but believable with the way the Niners are playing.

FOX

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

CBS only has one late game on today’s schedule. The Las Vegas Raiders are visiting the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West matchup. Both teams are coming in with a 1-2 record, and looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs in the division.

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings Odds

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed