NFL Week 4: Late afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games will be played at 1pm today, including the Washington Commanders visiting the Philadelphia Eagles.
We've got two games on Fox's 1pm slate. The New England Patriots are visiting the Dallas Cowboys, and hoping to give Dallas their second upset loss in a row. The Cowboys lost the the Cardinals last week, and Dak Prescott tried to blame media for hyping them up too much after the game. Classic.
The second game features the Arizona Cardinals again, but they are facing a much better team this week. The San Francisco 49ers are one of the last undefeated teams in the NFL, and they are one of the favorites from the NFC to go to the Super Bowl. The 14 point line seems high, but believable with the way the Niners are playing.
FOX
New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers
CBS only has one late game on today’s schedule. The Las Vegas Raiders are visiting the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West matchup. Both teams are coming in with a 1-2 record, and looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs in the division.
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
