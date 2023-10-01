Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

Week 4 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Jets for an AFC matchup. The Jets had a lot of primetime games scheduled this year due to Aaron Rodgers get traded there. His Week 1 injury, and Zach Wilson’s play at QB, has made that look like a bad call by the NFL schedulers. Luckily the NFL script writers had a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce swerve card in their back pockets to save the ratings for tonight’s game.

Who: Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (1-2)

Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

When: October 1, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Kansas: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 227, Internet 815

New York: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 824

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Chiefs -9, 41 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Jets 20

SB Nation Blogs: Arrowhead Pride | Gang Green Nation

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed