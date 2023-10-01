Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

Week 4 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Jets for an AFC matchup. The Jets had a lot of primetime games scheduled this year due to Aaron Rodgers get traded there. His Week 1 injury, and Zach Wilson’s play at QB, has made that look like a bad call by the NFL schedulers. Luckily the NFL script writers had a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce swerve card in their back pockets to save the ratings for tonight’s game.
Who: Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (1-2)
Where: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
When: October 1, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Kansas: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 227, Internet 815
New York: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 824
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Chiefs -9, 41 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Jets 20
SB Nation Blogs: Arrowhead Pride | Gang Green Nation
