What are the odds? Washington Commanders are home favorites against the Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders came into their Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles as 9-point underdogs. That spread seemed way too high coming in and it ended up being decided by a field goal in overtime. Washington lost 34-31, and fell to 2-2 for the season.

Next up is a Thursday Night Football home game against the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields hasn't been great this season, and it looked like the team was starting to unravel early in the season. Fields came to life today, throwing four touchdown passes, and passing for 335 yards. He also had two turnovers(INT,fumble lost) and the Bears blew a 28-7 lead, losing 31-28 to the Denver Broncos.

Washington opens as 6-point home favorites against the Bears. The over/under is 44 1/2, the same as it was for last week's game.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -6 , 44 1/2 O/U

Bears +195

Commanders -238