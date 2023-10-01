All aTwitter: 1 October 2023 - Commanders game kicks off in Philly at 1pm

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

We have elevated RB Derrick Gore from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 30, 2023

Jacoby Brissett has 1 season where he played all 16 games (2017). He led the NFL in sacks by a large margin that season



Just putting that out there before the tweets start firing in tomorrow after Sam’s 1st sack to bring in JB pic.twitter.com/RmjNiILdvT — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) September 30, 2023

If Organizations didn't give up on a 26 year old Kirk Cousins on his 7th start after throwing 4 picks against a 6-10 Giants team. Then no way am I giving up on a 23 year old Sam Howell on his 4th start against a Buffalo team with a top 10 QB and SB Contending Roster. #HTTC… pic.twitter.com/WakYXDjVRa — Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) September 25, 2023

With Jimmy Garoppolo out Sunday, the Raiders now will have to choose between rookie QB Aidan O'Connell, a fourth-round draft pick from Purdue who has yet to be active for an NFL game or 15-year veteran QB Brian Hoyer, who worked with HC Josh McDaniels in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2023

Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list when he becomes eligible Monday and still is considered weeks away from playing, league sources told ESPN.



More: https://t.co/AndyaOSQOu pic.twitter.com/haMy4Oarv5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2023

: There is now 'Optimism' that #Saints QB Derek Carr plays against the #Bucs despite his shoulder injury, per @RapSheet



If he can't go, Jamies Winston will start against his former team. https://t.co/YTiWoctlOB pic.twitter.com/Smnmapm4ke — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 1, 2023

An update on Nick Chubb after undergoing surgery.



» https://t.co/fB8jNUFKqq pic.twitter.com/3f0WILOll9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 30, 2023

This view of that Shedeur Sanders pass to Omarion Miller @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/2RhliNyoNr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

This is disgusting - Louisiana Tech LB Brevin Randle deliberately stomped over a defenseless player's head.



Somehow this wasn't flagged but he should be suspended immediately.pic.twitter.com/qMGr3W0n4J — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2023

The NFL didn’t fine #Patriots QB Mac Jones for his actions in last week’s game against the #Jets, per sources.



Any discipline would’ve required sufficient video evidence to support Sauce Gardner’s accusation. In this case, there wasn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/xbHPydHdZA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2023

Awesome: Colorado's Travis Hunter invited Colorado State's Henry Blackburn to simply sit down and have a conversation so they could get to know each other ❤https://t.co/iriaSGYmXA



After talking for awhile the two decided to go bowling, with the winner donating $2,000 to… https://t.co/5VNLcHbBTN pic.twitter.com/nCgQIfgnOl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2023

