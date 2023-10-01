Commanders vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders are now 2-1 after a blowout home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Next up is a road trip to Philly to face the Eagles. Washington opened as seven-point road underdogs, and that line has jumped two points in the Eagles favor. The Over/Under has dropped from 44 1⁄2 to 43. This is the first division game for both teams, and it’s a big game for the NFC playoffs. Philadelphia is one of three undefeated teams left, and Washington would love to end their streak two years in a row.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Friday Injury Report: One player ruled out; one player questionable for Sunday#HTTC https://t.co/X8yZ2GpPj4— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 30, 2023
Matchup: Washington Commanders (2-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
Date/Time: October 1st, 2023, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
TV: FOX
Joe Davis (play-by-play)
Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Pam Oliver (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 99, XM/SXM 390, Internet 831
Philadelphia: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 231, Internet 825
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +9 1/2, 43 O/U
Commanders +320
Eagles -410
Prediction: Philadelphia 30 - Washington 23
Enemy Blog: Bleeding Green Nation
