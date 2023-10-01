WATCH: Curtis Samuel scores Washington’s first TD vs the Eagles

The Washington Commanders got the ball first after the Eagles won the coin toss and deferred. Washington drove the ball down the field with some Brian Robinson runs, and Terry McLaurin catches. A screen pass to Brian Robinson got them into the redzone, but a yard short of the first down. Washington went with another Robinson run on 4th down, and they picked up 1 on the play. The Commanders got the ball down to the 1 yard line, and Curtis Samuel took it in on an easy sweep.