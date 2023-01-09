The Washington Commanders sign 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts

Washington announced that they have signed 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts. All of them finished the season on the practice squad. Washington had 14 players on their 16-man practice squad at the end of the season. Alex Akingbulu and DT Benning Potoa’e were signed from the PS before Sunday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and their spots weren’t filled. Washington didn’t sign 5 players to Reserve/Future contracts and could be looking to sign them to a full contract, or they are moving on from them.
These players will return next season to try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. They will also be competing with a large number of new players coming via the draft and free agency. Their chances are slim, but they were kept for a reason while others weren’t signed.
Signed
QB Jake Fromm
WR Alex Erickson
WR Kyric McGowan
T Aaron Monteiro
G Nolan Laufenberg
G Keaton Sutherland
CB Troy Apke
CB DaMarcus Fields
DE William Bradley-King
Not signed
RB Reggie Bonnafon
WR Marken Michel
S Ferrod Gardner
CB Corn Elder
FB Alex Armah
