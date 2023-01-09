Washington players talk to the media as they prepare for the offseason

It’s locker clean out day for the Washington Commanders players. Their season is over after yesterday’s 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Washington finishes the season with an 8-8-1 record and a 4th place finish in the NFC East. The franchise entering an offseason that could see a lot of change, but for now, the players are just processing the end of a disappointing season.
Sam Howell
Starting QB:
Sam Howell on if he can be a starter: "Yeah, I definitely can. I don't want to get ahead of myself. I played one game. They still have to make the decisions, and whatever decision they make I'll be ready for it. But I'm not going to get ahead of myself."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Taylor Heinicke
Offseason:
Two of Taylor Heinicke's primary goals for this offseason: Build more LEGO (his next project is the DeLorean from "Back to the Future") and golf a ton. I'm jealous— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin
Media Good Guy Award:
The 3-peat is complete!@TheTerry_25 wins his third straight Media Good Guy award from the Washington @Commanders beat.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 9, 2023
Terry always makes our job so much easier.@john_keim with the presentation in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/4WVldACccR
Signing a jersey for Tress Way’s kid:
How cool is this - Tress Way getting a Terry McLaurin autograph for his 4 yr old son pic.twitter.com/6sysrTCOHv— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2023
Offseason uncertainty:
Terry McLaurin on the uncertainty heading into the off season. #Commanders. @wtop. pic.twitter.com/7ayuZtrRyh— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin on uncertainty w Commanders: "There's a lot of things that can change outside of the norm...We understand that but we also understand we dont control any of that..No matter who is the owner or the coach we're the players on the field and we have to execute"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2023
Logan Thomas
Taylor Heinicke:
"An incredible teammate, and a very good football player."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) January 9, 2023
Logan Thomas wants to see his best friend back in Washington next season#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Os8CGDqlAo
Antonio Gibson
Post-surgery:
Antonio Gibson here on crutches and a walking boot. Said he's not sure when he injured his left foot but noticed it in the Week 10 Philly game. pic.twitter.com/O05uXBdh32— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2023
Antonio Gibson said the plan for his left foot (had surgery to repair a fracture) is two weeks with no pressure and then 3 months of recovery time.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
J.D. McKissic
JD McKissic is walking around with a new goatee and it’s distracting the locker room. Curtis Samuel: “You look like somebody’s dad!”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Haven’t seen JD McKissic in a while but he’s in locker room today. He now has a goatee and is catching a lot of heat for it. Comments include,— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2023
“looks like he drives a minivan”
“Looks like somebody’s uncle”
“Looks like he goes to movies by himself”
Sam Cosmi
Rotating on the line:
Sam Cosmi: “To be completely honest, couldn’t tell you why” the team had him rotate at guard and tackle. “It was definitely a roller coaster… It was a lot of learning this year for sure”— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Charles Leno Jr.
Finding offensive identity:
Charles Leno, on if finding their identity: "I thought we did in the Philly game we won. I felt like that was our identity and we started on a win streak after that. At times, we got away from that for whatever reason. I don't know what the reason may be, but that's not my job."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Chase Young
Challenging year:
Chase Young on what he learned about himself during this challenging year. pic.twitter.com/Tw5TIrBL5c— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2023
This team:
What can Chase Young say about this team? pic.twitter.com/yPNpARMByY— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 9, 2023
He played only three games this season, but Chase Young is already looking forward to next year.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 9, 2023
Chase believes this team is "right there" of taking that next step.
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/FclJ2YhIZw
Daron Payne
Offseason:
"It definitely feels like the last day of school."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) January 9, 2023
Entering the offseason as unrestricted free agent, Daron Payne says he's ready to get paid.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ybO03BAMuM
January 9, 2023
Daron Payne:— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
What he wants in free agency: "You know what I want, man. It's self-explanatory."
Reporter: You know you're going to get paid this offseason.
Payne: "Oh yeah. Oh yeah."
Ownership affect the situation? "It means nothing to me, honestly. I have no control over it."
Daron Payne on his future contract: “I just want what I’ve earned.”— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 9, 2023
When asked if he thinks he’ll be back in Washington, Payne said “who knows? We’ll see.”
Phidarian Mathis
Injury recovery:
Phidarian Mathis said he's "feeling good." Said big steps taken around two weeks ago. "Started back kind of jogging and we are doing kind of a lot of lateral drills. A whole lot of movement drills. Right now, I'm probably 75-80%. We headed in a great direction right now."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
John Ridgeway
Injury:
DT John Ridgeway tore a pectoral muscle Sunday, per source. Will need a few months of rehab in the offseason.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Cole Holcomb
Free agency:
Injured LB Cole Holcomb (right foot) on free agency: "I love this organization. I love the guys in the locker room. I'd love to get something done. But I also understand the business side of this league. Whatever happens, I'll deal with what I got to deal with."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Kam Curl
Final day with some teammates:
Kam Curl on locker clean out day and knowing some guys won't return.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2023
"It’s pretty emotional. There will probably be a few (guys) that cry. I ain’t gonna cry. … It's not gonna be the same group of guys again. That's kind of messed up."
