Washington players talk to the media as they prepare for the offseason

It’s locker clean out day

By Scott Jennings
It’s locker clean out day for the Washington Commanders players. Their season is over after yesterday’s 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Washington finishes the season with an 8-8-1 record and a 4th place finish in the NFC East. The franchise entering an offseason that could see a lot of change, but for now, the players are just processing the end of a disappointing season.

Sam Howell

Starting QB:

Taylor Heinicke

Offseason:

Terry McLaurin

Media Good Guy Award:

Signing a jersey for Tress Way’s kid:

Offseason uncertainty:

Logan Thomas

Taylor Heinicke:

Antonio Gibson

Post-surgery:

J.D. McKissic

Sam Cosmi

Rotating on the line:

Charles Leno Jr.

Finding offensive identity:

Chase Young

Challenging year:

This team:

Daron Payne

Offseason:

Phidarian Mathis

Injury recovery:

John Ridgeway

Injury:

Cole Holcomb

Free agency:

Kam Curl

Final day with some teammates:

