2023 National Championship Game: TCU vs. Georgia

Tonight is the National Championship Game featuring the Georgia Bulldogs vs the TCU Horned Frogs. Georgia is undefeated this season and they come into this game as huge favorites. They defeated the Ohio State after the Buckeyes missed a last second, go-ahead FG to win the Peach Bowl. TCU beat a good Michigan team 51-45 to win the Fiesta Bowl.
Who: Georgia Bulldogs (14-0; No. 1 seed) vs TCU Horned Frogs (13-1; No. 3 seed)
Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
When: January 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Chris Fowler(play-by-play)
Kirk Herbstreit(analyst)
Holly Rowe(sidelines)
Molly McGrath(sidelines)
Bill Lemonnier (rules analyst)
Marty Jaramillo (sports injury analyst)
ESPN Megacast
ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show
ESPNU: Command Center
ESPNEWS: AT&T 5G SkyCast
ESPN Radio: National radio broadcast
ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language telecast
SEC Network: Georgia Hometown Radio broadcast
ESPN app: All-22 feed, TCU Hometown Radio broadcast, Georgia Hometown Radio broadcast, TCU and Georgia halftime marching band shows
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+, Yahoo Sports app
DraftKings odds: Georgia -12 1/2, 63 O/U
Prediction: Georgia 37 - TCU 27
SB Nation: Dawg Sports | Frogs O’War
