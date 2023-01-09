2023 National Championship Game: TCU vs. Georgia

Tonight is the National Championship Game featuring the Georgia Bulldogs vs the TCU Horned Frogs. Georgia is undefeated this season and they come into this game as huge favorites. They defeated the Ohio State after the Buckeyes missed a last second, go-ahead FG to win the Peach Bowl. TCU beat a good Michigan team 51-45 to win the Fiesta Bowl.

Who: Georgia Bulldogs (14-0; No. 1 seed) vs TCU Horned Frogs (13-1; No. 3 seed)

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

When: January 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Chris Fowler(play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit(analyst)

Holly Rowe(sidelines)

Molly McGrath(sidelines)

Bill Lemonnier (rules analyst)

Marty Jaramillo (sports injury analyst)

ESPN Megacast

ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show

ESPNU: Command Center

ESPNEWS: AT&T 5G SkyCast

ESPN Radio: National radio broadcast

ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language telecast

SEC Network: Georgia Hometown Radio broadcast

ESPN app: All-22 feed, TCU Hometown Radio broadcast, Georgia Hometown Radio broadcast, TCU and Georgia halftime marching band shows

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+, Yahoo Sports app

DraftKings odds: Georgia -12 1/2, 63 O/U

Prediction: Georgia 37 - TCU 27

SB Nation: Dawg Sports | Frogs O’War

