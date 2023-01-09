All aTwitter: 9 January 2023 - Final Victory Monday of the season & #9 retired

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Forever immortalized in the Burgundy and Gold— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023
Sonny’s 9️⃣ is officially retired pic.twitter.com/uW235NNysF
It’s set: Commanders have the 16th pick in the 2023 draft.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Thank you pic.twitter.com/VRousivnnH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2023
What a year for @TheTerry_25 @Gatorade | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Fw1Aww33Pa— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2023
Fought till the end @MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UDUzBDPKPT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2023
♂️ I was trippin lol, we got the ball back for my boy though! https://t.co/kYUIVNpUFb— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) January 9, 2023
WHAT A BALL by Sam Howell!!! pic.twitter.com/Uu6U2sl8WU— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 9, 2023
Source: https://t.co/bFPliWXbtk pic.twitter.com/P09jJ8Rr0g— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) January 9, 2023
Sam Howell absolutely DECKS Trevon Diggs for the score!! pic.twitter.com/I7PQ94hGpu— JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) January 8, 2023
They are playing a wolf howl sound in the stadium when Sam Howell makes a play.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 8, 2023
Pick 6 for @KeFu11er— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023
#DALvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/xwzx7DOxL6
Hell of a first pass from @Sam7Howell— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023
#DALvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/HFyt66xTqv
.@_miloeifler getting us started‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023
#DALvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/6Mb4b5qNAE
Imagine if he never missed 5 games. Went for 500+ and 7TDs on 35 catches. https://t.co/gMtwE4Fsdd— Marshall (@EstCommand) January 9, 2023
#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin post win on this team and the future of Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/zfvuR15GCy— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin said Sam Howell addressed the team post-game: “For a rookie to get his first start against a team like that and to play the way he did, overcome some adversity and then give a speech — I’ve heard some good speeches, but not from a young guy like that.” pic.twitter.com/0lKAjnxsdO— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin on catching that 52-yard pass from Sam Howell: pic.twitter.com/YgdPZ1vE7A— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Home❤️ thankful for you all! https://t.co/1U06EoD8vv— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) January 9, 2023
Ron Rivera is very upset with the notion that his team was more intense today than it was last week. Says they've played with intensity all year and the Cleveland loss just didn't go their way— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Ron Rivera said he’ll evaluate his coaching staff over the next two weeks.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 9, 2023
Ron Rivera said Sam Howell played well, but he isn’t ready to name him the 2023 starter or backup. He said it’ll be an evaluation process this week. pic.twitter.com/HFasDdOeFZ— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 9, 2023
Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: "He'll definitely be QB. Not sure I'm ready to give him a number [as in QB1 or QB2] yet"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Sam Howell on Carson Wentz, who shared his personal suite to allow the Howell family to attend the game.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 9, 2023
H/T: @BrymesserJared #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tqI8ExGSh8
Sam Howell, unprompted, shouted out Sonny Jurgensen to end his podium session. Said it was really cool to start on the night they honored him.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 9, 2023
Taylor Heinicke was just overcome with emotion walking off FedEx Field for possibly the last time … you can tell how much this has meant to him - kid is all heart #HTTC— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) January 9, 2023
Heinicke was asked about possibly being his last game in Washington- says it’s been a joy to play here and hopes to come back pic.twitter.com/rWYwigofQG— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2023
The #Commanders are about to become the first team in NFL history to finish .500 in a 17 game season#HTTC— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) January 9, 2023
Kicker controversy was not on my Manders season finale bingo card— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 8, 2023
Sam Howell in his first NFL regular-season game played w/ poise, made good decisions, was accurate, displayed arm strength & was a major run threat, & he did all of this despite playing w/ a depleted supporting cast & against a great Cowboys defense. Very impressive. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 9, 2023
Idk if Howell is the guy but he has the tools. Roll with him and Heinicke (if they can bring him back) for the Rivera lame duck season. Don't want Ron and this staff drafting a QB or making a move for one. Terry approves of Howell. Good enough for me.— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) January 9, 2023
Dak Prescott on tying for the league lead with 15 interceptions: “I got to get better at it. Simple as that. This won’t continue.”— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2023
Cowboys playing their absolute worst football entering the most important time of the year.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 8, 2023
Go Lions.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 9, 2023
Give your best guess at what Rasul Douglas was trying to do here ⬇️pic.twitter.com/k9ByxVK3Mg— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 9, 2023
Time out was called by GB. He looked to the sideline and they told him to prevent the practice kick. He retaliated after a push for the penalty.— kell (@kellkill1) January 9, 2023
In on-the-field news... the #Lions have gone into Lambeau with nothing to play for and ruined the season for the rival #Packers with some of the gutsiest play-calling and decision-making we've seen. Just wild.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023
Oh, and the #Seahawks are in the playoffs. https://t.co/tByLP5f5YF— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023
Behold! The NFL Playoff Schedule, via @nfl: pic.twitter.com/h4XsBC5Zvz— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023
LOVIE SMITH IS A CHICAGO BEAR FOR LIFE pic.twitter.com/PXnlMC2fzo— DOM (@DOM_Frederic) January 8, 2023
Lovie Smith knew he is probably getting fired. Goes for two and the win and delivers a great parting gift to Texans Owner Cal McNair by costing his franchise the #1 pick in the Draft.— Keith Jouganatos (@KeithJouganatos) January 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/MhsUE0Qt4q
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans Not Interested In Potential Texans Vacancy https://t.co/c5WZGTHron pic.twitter.com/8iZ9xpnHIB— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 8, 2023
With three years left on his deal, Lovie Smith is out. https://t.co/kgMXjjfYJT— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023
The #Bears are on the clock.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023
When asked if Dan Snyder is at today's game, a team spokesperson declined to comment.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 8, 2023
Tanya Snyder (via @J_MacPost) pic.twitter.com/hredkbqDc5— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was not at today's game, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2023
TUDDY pic.twitter.com/GYrC9pOZKj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023
Pick six doesn’t happen without Howell’s INT. People aren’t talking enough about that— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 8, 2023
One more time. Next time here franchise will likely be in different hands. pic.twitter.com/L3xo7Hj3z8— John Keim (@john_keim) January 8, 2023
Thanks for reading all season, everyone.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 9, 2023
Locker cleanout Monday; Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew presser Tuesday; and what I’m sure will be a quiet offseason ahead. pic.twitter.com/FZSMR6PvGR
