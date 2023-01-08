Sam Howell Presser: When Terry McLaurin’s one-on-one you’ve got to give him a chance

LIVE: QB Sam Howell speaks to the media https://t.co/MAM5vqE9SC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2023
First NFL start:
Sam Howell on his first start pic.twitter.com/cf0t9n4P7y— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Carson Wentz:
Sam Howell said Carson Wentz gave him his suite at FedEx Field so Howell’s family could use it: pic.twitter.com/pLlCofISCh— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 9, 2023
Big pass to Terry McLaurin:
Howell on the 52-yard pass to McLaurin: when Terry’s one-on-one, you gotta give him a chance— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Interception:
Sam Howell said of the INT: “bad decision.”— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Practice:
Howell said he thought he made good decisions for the most part, but he credits what he did today to the good week of practice they had, which gave him confidence for Sunday— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Beating the team he grew up cheering for:
Howell said he grew up a Cowboys fan, so beating his childhood team in his first start is a cool moment— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Sam Howell said he kept the fact he grew up a Dallas fan from us all week. But said it was “super cool” that his first TD and first win came vs the Cowboys. Said his dad was a Cowboys fan. “Cool moment for us as a family.”— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
1st TD ball:
LISTEN: How QB Sam Howell had to autograph a ball in the middle of the game to get back the game ball he used to score his first NFL career touchdown pass. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/HnSIR0KR3P— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 9, 2023
Sam Howell says in the middle of the game, he had to sign a football 2-mins after his first career touchdown pass to help the team negotiate with a fan to get the gameball Howell threw his first TD pass with back. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5IcbFT7NbF
Sonny Jurgensen:
Sam Howell, unprompted, shouted out Sonny Jurgensen to end his podium session. Said it was really cool to start on the night they honored him.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 9, 2023
