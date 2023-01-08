 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Howell will definitely be a QB next year, but I won’t give you a number at this point

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after today’s win over the Cowboys

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Ron Rivera

Sam Howell:

QB1 next year?:

Quarterback play:

Last week’s energy vs this week’s:

Evaluating the coaches:

Khaleke Hudson:

Pick 6:

Not laying down for the last game:

Future for the team:

Sam Howell

1st TD ball:

1st NFL/TD pass:

Taylor Heinicke

The future:

Terry McLaurin

Sam Howell:

Sam Howell’s 1st TD ball:

Logan Thomas

Taylor Heinicke:

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for the Week 18 game

View all 28 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...