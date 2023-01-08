Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Howell will definitely be a QB next year, but I won’t give you a number at this point

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/30nqTbJTTs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2023
Sam Howell:
Rivera on Howell’s first start pic.twitter.com/joMbveCV5u— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Rivera said for the most part that Howell delivered the ball on time and had good anticipation— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Rivera said what they saw from Howell today is “what we saw coming out of college.”— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
QB1 next year?:
Ron Rivera, on if Sam Howell may be viewed as QB1 or QB2 next year: “Well, he’ll definitely be a QB. I won’t give you a number at this point.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Quarterback play:
Rivera said “it is about the QB making plays they’re supposed to make and every now and then when you need a big play, make a big play. That’s what we need to get to.”— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Last week’s energy vs this week’s:
Ron Rivera is very upset with the notion that his team was more intense today than it was last week. Says they've played with intensity all year and the Cleveland loss just didn't go their way— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Evaluating the coaches:
Rivera said they’ll evaluate the staff this week into next week.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Khaleke Hudson:
Rivera said LB Khaleke Hudson “had a tremendous game.” Hudson was very active.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Pick 6:
Rivera said the pick six by Fuller was great anticipation. It mirrored exactly what they saw with the Texans. Fuller undercut it perfectly— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Not laying down for the last game:
Rivera said this game is something to build on. He told the team people expected them to lay down and they had no plans of doing that.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Future for the team:
Ron Rivera assessing the state of the franchise: "I feel like we have our heads above water." Adds that with a few more smart moves, he believes the organization can evolve— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Ron Rivera: “I really feel a lot of positives are starting to go our way. … A big part of it is the football aspect. … We feel like we’re headed in the right direction.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Sam Howell
1st TD ball:
Sam Howell says he got back the game football he threw his first NFL career touchdown pass with. Terry McLaurin threw the ball in the stands after the TD. @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/hgEMnW0oLQ
1st NFL/TD pass:
TD on first career pass = big confidence booster @Sam7Howell | @JPFinlayNBCS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bhPXBRlAFa— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) January 9, 2023
Taylor Heinicke
The future:
Heinicke was asked about possibly being his last game in Washington- says it’s been a joy to play here and hopes to come back pic.twitter.com/rWYwigofQG— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2023
Taylor Heinicke made sure to take in FedEx Field one more time in case it was his last time in a Washington uniform. Thought about his many memories, most notably the playoff pylon dive. The future free agent is “100%” open to returning to the team— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin
Sam Howell:
Terry McLaurin on Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/z2HYKMOeXp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
McLaurin on the 52-yard grab: Howell has a lot of trust in his arm. “That ball literally walked into my hands.”— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin said Sam Howell “makes some throws that make you say wow.” He said on the 52-yarder it was the first time they ran that together. “It’s like he walked it down to me,” McLaurin said.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin is praising Sam Howell’s poise. “He’s confident in his arm.” Apologized for throwing the ball in the stands after Howell’s first TD. Says he gave a great speech in the post game locker room that was a sign of future leadership. pic.twitter.com/8yRvMZmDSK— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023
Sam Howell’s 1st TD ball:
Per McLaurin, the ball has been returned. He's appreciative of the fan for giving it up and joked that he was willing to give up his own jersey to ensure Howell got it back https://t.co/wKrCOQ5h47— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Terry McLaurin said he regretted throwing the first TD into the stands. Was Howell’s first TD pass. McLaurin said they negotiated with the fan who caught the ball, going to give them a signed Howell ball.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Logan Thomas
Taylor Heinicke:
Logan Thomas is leaving the stadium with a signed Taylor Heinicke jersey. “I love that kid man” Logan said. They’ve been really close the past couple of seasons— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Loading comments...