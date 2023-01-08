The Washington Commanders shock the Dallas Cowboys, win 26-6

The Washington Commanders came into today’s game with nothing to play for and as big home underdogs. Most people, including me, didn’t give them a chance to win this game. Dallas was playing for the NFC East title and a chance to get the #1 seed in the NFC. Washington was shutting players down, and starting rookie QB Sam Howell. This had the makings of a blowout before the Cowboys eventually pulled their starters. Instead Dallas looked like Washington did last week against the Browns. They were flat, and making mistakes in all three phases of the game. Washington took an early lead, and didn’t look back as they pulled off another huge upset.

Washington finishes the season with an 8-8-1 record, and will either pick 16th or 17th in this year’s draft. They finish in 4th place in the NFC East, and will watch the other three teams in the playoffs over the next few weeks. A win over the Cowboys is always sweet, but the way the team played over the last month keeps that sour taste in everyone’s mouth. Washington now enters one of the most uncertain in its history as we wait to see what happens with Dan Snyder potentially selling the team, and all the changes that will come with that move.

Sonny Jurgensen’s jersey retirement:

Forever immortalized in the Burgundy and Gold



Sonny’s 9️⃣ is officially retired pic.twitter.com/uW235NNysF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023

3rd Quarter

John Ridgeway ruled out:

John Ridgeway has been downgraded to out — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023

3 and out:

Washington opens the third quarter with a three-and-out. The offense got a nine-yard run to open things up but couldn't convert — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Jeremy Reaves:

That's another Jeremy Reaves special-teams tackle. Reaves told me this week he's going to do whatever he can to convince folks he's deserving of an All-Pro nod in addition to his Pro Bowl berth. The All-Pro goal is something he's been manifesting all year — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 8, 2023

Starters still playing:

Daron Payne is still playing, along with a few other standard starters. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 8, 2023

Cowboys miscommunication:

Not sure what happened there. Either way, Zeke clearly wasn't looking for the ball. Cowboys punting again — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Ineffective running game:

The Commanders have started the third quarter with five straight runs for 11 yards to begin the third quarter. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 8, 2023

Big miss to Jahan Dotson:

Real nice ball by Sam Howell on 3rd down, takling a shot down the sideline to Dotson. With his hands, you'd love to see Dotson pull that one in, but he can't quite manage pic.twitter.com/vhCMCiMIIh — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

That was a great throw from Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson down the right sideline. Dotson isn't gonna be happy about that one. Tough catch but one he probably feels he should've made. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 8, 2023

Almost another Fuller INT:

Not sure why Dallas continues to try Fuller. He almost had another pick on that pass — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Danny Johnson:

Danny Johnson with the PBU that sets up another Dallas punt. Really like the way he's playing right now. Been pretty solid all night — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Dyami Brown, special teams stud:

Great play by Dyami Brown. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) January 8, 2023

Kendall Fuller injury:

Update: he's jogging off the field after being looked at by trainers https://t.co/Kyfi2lbVdV — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Jahan Dotson:

Washington been doing this a lot recently. Empty set, Dotson in weak side slot running a slot choice. This is gonna be a killer route for him going forward. Think Crowder/Reed pic.twitter.com/d23NlQ6fFu — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

The way Dotson just plucks the ball out of the air is always so impressive — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Sam Howell:

Couple good throws from Howell and the Commanders are moving. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 8, 2023

Sam Howell has a cannon.



The velocity with which he throws the ball outside the numbers toward the sideline is impressive. Just threw a dart to Jahan Dotson on a 10-yard stop route. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 8, 2023

Sam Howell rushing TD!:

Get off the tracks when @Sam7Howell is coming through



#DALvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/9bKPjZF2kI — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023

Excellent play design here, as Greg Olsen explained on commentary. Unbalanced line gets DL to shift away from the read-option. Howell then shows off his ability to run, finds a lane to cut back inside and powers into the end zone for the TD pic.twitter.com/waNpjtLnr4 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Dallas offense stalls again:

Dallas is punting. Again.



The Cowboys are now 2-of-13 on third down attempts — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Sam Howell bomb to Terry McLaurin:

What a throw

What a catch



#DALvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/yNoqoOCtO6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023

Pistol diamon formation to set up the play-action after the read-option TD, nice script. Then McLaurin runs by coverage and Howell delivers an excellent throw pic.twitter.com/7LXlJ03TkF — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Howell hit McLaurin in stride. What a ball pic.twitter.com/sGRHvGew3D — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

4th Quarter

Joey Slye finally makes a kick:

Joey Slye's 29-yard FG attempt is good, putting Washington up 23-6. Five plays, 56 yards on the drive, 52 of which came from the catch by Terry — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

4th down stop:

It's short. Washington ball — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023

Backups dominating:

Benning Potoa'e and David Mayo are absolutely dominating the Cowboys. That can't bode well for next week. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 9, 2023

Dak Prescott is awful:

Dak looks really bad. About as bad as I have seen him play. Ever! #httc — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) January 9, 2023

Cowboys fans leaving early:

Cowboy fans are exiting the building real quick. It was really loud during pregame but now it’s all @Commanders fans. A nice optic to a disappointing end to the season. #httc #NFL pic.twitter.com/Zhl3owuOJd — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) January 9, 2023

Commanders fans singing goodbye to exiting Cowboys fans. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 9, 2023

Another Joey Slye FG:

Joey Slye tacks on another field goal -- a 22-yarder, making the score 26-6



Washington has not scored this many points in a game since Nov. 15 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 9, 2023

Dak Prescott benched: