 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Washington Commanders shock the Dallas Cowboys, win 26-6

Washington wins!

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders came into today’s game with nothing to play for and as big home underdogs. Most people, including me, didn’t give them a chance to win this game. Dallas was playing for the NFC East title and a chance to get the #1 seed in the NFC. Washington was shutting players down, and starting rookie QB Sam Howell. This had the makings of a blowout before the Cowboys eventually pulled their starters. Instead Dallas looked like Washington did last week against the Browns. They were flat, and making mistakes in all three phases of the game. Washington took an early lead, and didn’t look back as they pulled off another huge upset.

Washington finishes the season with an 8-8-1 record, and will either pick 16th or 17th in this year’s draft. They finish in 4th place in the NFC East, and will watch the other three teams in the playoffs over the next few weeks. A win over the Cowboys is always sweet, but the way the team played over the last month keeps that sour taste in everyone’s mouth. Washington now enters one of the most uncertain in its history as we wait to see what happens with Dan Snyder potentially selling the team, and all the changes that will come with that move.

Sonny Jurgensen’s jersey retirement:

3rd Quarter

John Ridgeway ruled out:

3 and out:

Jeremy Reaves:

Starters still playing:

Cowboys miscommunication:

Ineffective running game:

Big miss to Jahan Dotson:

Almost another Fuller INT:

Danny Johnson:

Dyami Brown, special teams stud:

Kendall Fuller injury:

Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell:

Sam Howell rushing TD!:

Dallas offense stalls again:

Sam Howell bomb to Terry McLaurin:

4th Quarter

Joey Slye finally makes a kick:

4th down stop:

Backups dominating:

Dak Prescott is awful:

Cowboys fans leaving early:

Another Joey Slye FG:

Dak Prescott benched:

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for the Week 18 game

View all 28 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...