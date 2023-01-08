Washington Commanders hold a 13-6 lead over the Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders were not supposed to stand a chance in this game. They spent most of the week ruling players out or placing them on IR. They are starting a rookie QB, who is being protecting by a rookie guard that has only been active once this year, and never played a snap. Well, that’s not how this game is going, at least not in the first half.

Washington is up 13-6 going into the 2nd half, and the Dallas Cowboys have been a mess. Turnovers have been a huge problem, and it all started on special teams. Punter Bryan Anger dropped the snap giving Washington great field position, Sam Howell took full advantage of that and hit Terry McLaurin for a touchdown on his first NFL pass. Dallas also muffed a punt, but Washington couldn’t take advantage of that one after Joey Slye shanked a short FG. Slye also missed an extra point, and a 52-yard field goal later in the half.

Dak Prescott through two passes back-to-back to Kendall Fuller. He caught the second one to take it in for a Pick 6. Dallas came back on the final drive of the half to score a touchdown with 10 seconds left on the clock. Luckily no one can kick at FedEx Field today, and Brett Maher missed the extra point. Washington will get the ball back to start the 2nd half.

1st Quarter

Dallas wins the toss. Taking the ball first. Old school decision. Giddy up. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 8, 2023

Chase Young vs Ezekiel Elliott:

Chase Young stops Ezekiel Elliott for a one-yard gain and Commanders-Cowboys is underway. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 8, 2023

Commanders defense:



DL - Sweat, Ridgeway, Payne, Young



LB - Mayo, Hudson



DB - Fuller, McCain, Johnson, Forrest, Butler — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 8, 2023

Cowboys punter drops the ball:

Washington just forced Dallas to punt and after Bryan Anger fumbled the snap, Milo Eifler took him down at the Cowboys 20-yard line. Sam Howell has a short field for his first drive as a starter — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Touchdown!:

Sam Howell found Terry McLaurin on a shallow cross for a touchdown on the first pass of his career.



McLaurin on In-Breaking Routes (2022):



+6.7 receptions over expected (1st in NFL)

+161 receiving yards over expected (2nd)#DALvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/FRMjnBK9qn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 8, 2023

Sack Prescott:

Great pressure from Montez Sweat and Chase Young and Efe Obada cleans it up. Strong start continues for Hogs — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 8, 2023

McLaurin 3rd down drop:

McLaurin drops a pinpoint pass from Howell on third down. Punt.



But... The Cowboys fumble the return. Washington recovers. Christian Holmes' specifically. Ball at the Dallas 14. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 8, 2023

Cowboys muff the punt:

Christian Holmes just got gifted with the ball on a muffed punt. Washington takes over inside the Cowboys 20.



So this is going exactly the way everyone thought it would — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Micah Parsons injury?:

Micah Parsons is walking off the field gingerly after making a third-down tackle on Sam Howell. — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 8, 2023

Joey Slye shanks it:

Slye misses wide left. Missed opportunity for Washington to go up by two scores — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Under pressure:

More good defense - strong pressure on Prescott and Cowboys are punting — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 8, 2023

DPI:

The ol' underthrow and get PI deep shot. Howell playing like a savvy vet — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 8, 2023

Sam Howell scramble:

Howell showing the legs. Best this offense has looked in a month — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 8, 2023

Carlos Watkins injury:

#Cowboys DT Carlos Watkins injured on play. Walks off on own with medical staff to sideline — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 8, 2023

Big run by Jaret Patterson:

Prince George's County native Jaret Patterson with a big gainer. Love to see it — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 8, 2023

2nd Quarter

Sam Howell INT in the end zone:

Malik Hooker with the end zone INT!



Sam Howell throws into triple coverage and he's picked off in the end zone. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 8, 2023

Dak Prescott loves throwing the ball to Kendall Fuller:

This was the play before. That should have been at least a pick, if not more. Fuller made up for it on the next play pic.twitter.com/1rNKdXyAzp — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Pick 6!:

Speed out, Fuller playing off with vision, drives on the route and undercuts it for the INT and a free run back to the end zone pic.twitter.com/UpXed9rm4u — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Kendall Fuller nearly picked off Dak Prescott. Ball bounced off his chest.



Next play: Kendall Fuller picked off Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-six. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 8, 2023

Slye misses the XP:

Slye has cost Washington 4 points. Not good. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 8, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Jahan Dotson:

Howell does well to wait for the Dotson slant and not get distracted by the defender chasing the flat route. Waits for his window and then hits Dotson to give him a YAC opportunity pic.twitter.com/HKGqT5Giou — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Howell scramble:

Nice job by Howell being decisive on 3rd down. Didn't like his first read at the top of his drop, saw a lane and took off. Got the first down pic.twitter.com/Q66EZdFEyc — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Slye misses another FG:

Another miss for Slye. A 52-yard attempt. Dallas takes over at the 42 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

John Ridgeway injury:

Injury update: DT John Ridgeway (shoulder) questionable — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2023

Dallas punting again:

Dallas punting. Again.



So far, the Cowboys have 34 total yards, averaging 1.5 yards per play.



Dak Prescott: 2-of-9, 14 yards, INT — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Howell scramble:

Howell does a nice job avoiding pressure here. Would love to see him reset his feet and find that crosser over the middle after doing so, but he still scrambled for a 1st down and converted on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/CHV47aem7q — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Howell uses his legs to pick up another first down. Very effective on the ground — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 8, 2023

Rookie QB:

This play looks ugly, but I'm guessing Howell called for the snap at the wrong time, then was delayed getting back from under center due to the jet sweep fake. Kinda thing that can happen with a rookie QB pic.twitter.com/u4DxkMlnGK — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 8, 2023

Missed sack:

Missing sacks was a problem for Washington last week. Was an issue once again on that second down play. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 8, 2023

Cowboys touchdown:

