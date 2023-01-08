The Washington Commanders will have the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Washington finishes the third season of the Ron Rivera era with the same amount of wins as last year. Their 8-8-1 record earns them the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coming into today’s game they had a range of 10th-17th depending on their game, and several other games around the league.
Washington has a lot of big question marks going into the 2023 season. Quarterback is the biggest one again after the Carson Wentz experiment blew up in their face. Taylor Heinicke is a free agent, but rookie Sam Howell started his first game in the NFL and looked pretty good in a winning effort.
Washington’s 2023 Draft picks
- Round 1 (#16)
- Round 2
-
Round 3(Traded to Indianapolis for Carson Wentz)
- Round 3 (Compensatory pick for Brandon Scherff)
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 6 (Compensatory pick for Tim Settle)
- Round 7
Poll
What position should Washington draft at #16?
-
9%
QB
-
59%
OL
-
5%
DB
-
2%
LB
-
10%
Trade down
-
13%
BPA
Loading comments...