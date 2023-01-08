 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders will have the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Draft season is here!

By Scott Jennings
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Washington finishes the third season of the Ron Rivera era with the same amount of wins as last year. Their 8-8-1 record earns them the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coming into today’s game they had a range of 10th-17th depending on their game, and several other games around the league.

Washington has a lot of big question marks going into the 2023 season. Quarterback is the biggest one again after the Carson Wentz experiment blew up in their face. Taylor Heinicke is a free agent, but rookie Sam Howell started his first game in the NFL and looked pretty good in a winning effort.

Washington’s 2023 Draft picks

  • Round 1 (#16)
  • Round 2
  • Round 3 (Traded to Indianapolis for Carson Wentz)
  • Round 3 (Compensatory pick for Brandon Scherff)
  • Round 4
  • Round 5
  • Round 6
  • Round 6 (Compensatory pick for Tim Settle)
  • Round 7

