The Washington Commanders’ 2023 Opponents

The NFL season is over and the playoffs brackets have been set. The Washington Commanders finished with a disappointing 7-9-1 record and will be sitting at home when 12 teams play next weekend. We found out a few things after the last game was played. Washington will have the 14th-17th overall pick in the 2023 draft(depending on tonight’s results), and we know who they will be playing next season.

NFL schedules are set from year to year due to a rotating schedule, and all the teams are known except for three for years in advance.

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis. Under the formula, every team plays 17 games as follows: Home and away against its three division opponents (six games). The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games). The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games). Two intraconference games and one interconference game based on the prior year’s standings (3 games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season as well as one team from the other conference. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

Washington plays two divisions next year, the AFC East and the NFC West. They finished 4th in their division and will play the 4th place finishers from the NFC North (Chicago Bears), NFC South (Atlanta Falcons), and AFC West (Denver Broncos) in 2023. Washington, like all NFC teams, will play 8 home games and 9 road games in the 2023 season.

Washington 2023 Opponents:

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Away:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos