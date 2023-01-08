Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Six players were ruled out, and four more were listed as questionable. Washington has placed 5 players on IR this week(LB De’Jon Harris, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, G Saahdiq Charles, LB Jamin Davis). They also changed S Kam Curl’s game status from questionable to out.

Washington elevated CB Troy Apke and RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad and both players will be active today. They also activated rookie TE Armani Rogers from the practice squad, and he will be active for the first time since going on IR for knee/ankle injuries following the big, upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Washington will have plenty of young, inexperienced players on the field today. Chris Paul is a guard that was selected in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL draft, but was only active for one game this season. DT Benning Potoa’e is another young player that is getting a shot to play after being signed to the 53-man roster this week. Rookie offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu will also be getting the chance to play after get the callup to the main roster.

