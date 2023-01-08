NFL Week 18: Sunday Night Football Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

The 2022-23 NFL regular season concludes with an NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Both teams are 8-8 came into Week 18 looking to play for the 7th seed that the Washington Commanders let slip through their fingers last week.
Injury Report
Matchup: Detroit Lions (8-8) @ Green Bay Packers (8-8)
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 8th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Chris Collinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Detroit: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810
Green Bay: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Packers -5, O/U 49
Prediction: Packers 30 - Lions 27
SB Nation Blogs: Pride of Detroit | Acme Packing Company
