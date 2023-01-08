All aTwitter: 8 January 2023 - Game Day - Week 18 vs Cowboys

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 7, 2023
--Placed LB Jamin Davis on the Reserve/Injured List
--Activated TE Armani Rogers from the Reserve/Injured List
--Elevated CB Troy Apke and RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad
--Downgraded S Kam Curl (ankle) to out
First fans through the gates tomorrow receive a “white-out” jersey rally towel while supplies last. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/N7xWqqja20— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) January 7, 2023
Logan Thomas’s wife posted this FB memory from 2021 on her IG earlier this afternoon: https://t.co/YAaR4FWmIX— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 8, 2023
#Eagles having to bring back Jalen Hurts to play vs. Davis Webb tomorrow just reiterates how bad the Dallas and Saints losses were— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 7, 2023
Dallas was there to be won. Saints game was a disaster.
Playing starters against the Giants backups shouldn’t have to be happening
The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! ❤️— (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023
COME ON NOW pic.twitter.com/qoITCLTvrx— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 7, 2023
Mahomes finishes with 308.8 passing yards per game and 21.1 rushing yards per game, the first player to ever reach both of those marks in a single season.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 8, 2023
The #Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention, finishing the season on a 7 game losing streak and officially an 0-8 record against teams over .500.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023
Lol what an idiot this guy is https://t.co/OeGpYeRBKu— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 8, 2023
Talk about a remarkable stat: The Jaguars scored 10 points in the 4th quarter despite having -1 total yards.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 8, 2023
On Thanksgiving, the Jaguars were 3-7 and trailed the 7-3 Titans by four games in the AFC South. Since ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2023
• The Jaguars have gone 6-1.
• The Titans have gone 0-7 and fired their GM.
Jacksonville wins the South by two games.
QBs to clinch a playoff spot in the AFC:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023
- Josh Allen (age: 26)
- Patrick Mahomes (27)
- Joe Burrow (26)
- Lamar Jackson (25)
- Justin Herbert (24)
- Trevor Lawrence (23)
Sean McVay's immediate future as the Los Angeles Rams head coach is in limbo, multiple sources told ESPN.https://t.co/sK7YO8Fmf1— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023
Lovie Smith has been meeting with #Texans owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second season, per sources. People familiar with the dynamics in Houston believe Smith may be one-and-done, though no decision has been communicated.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2023
Story with @RapSheet: https://t.co/vyDTlwtH0S
January 8, 2023
It very much feels like Scott Turner is being fired:— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 7, 2023
Thursday: Scott speaks as if he knows he may be fired
Friday: Ron Rivera gives a very short answer regarding the job that Scott has done this season
Saturday: major report of frustration from #Commanders players with Scott
BTW it's impossible for me to believe that Broncos ask permission and it's granted if Payton - and whatever compensation will need to change hands - isn't already a done deal. They're not talking, putting their business out there, and then being like "You want HOW MANY PICKS?"— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) January 7, 2023
Broncos & Saints 'On Same Page' Regarding Trade Compensation For Sean Payton https://t.co/WLlkWeYE7T pic.twitter.com/gz6NrKjlwq— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 8, 2023
Used to be just Regular Wild Card Weekend. But then they added two overmatched teams hovering around .500 and pit them against juggernauts and … BOOM.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2023
SUPER Wild Card Weekend. pic.twitter.com/oF9kIcKeuu
FWIW today will be the deadline for teams to make moves like the Saints and Cardinals did to allow them to reduce the 2023 cap hits so they can post June 1 a player— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 7, 2023
In 2000, Washington led the NFL in attendance.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 7, 2023
In 2023, Washington currently is last in the NFL in attendance.
If Sunday is the end of the Dan Snyder era, it's a fitting one:https://t.co/YYlaqzCi8P
Roster update:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 7, 2023
Mando has graduated from the @k9sforwarriors program and is officially a service dog. He’ll be paired with his forever veteran in the coming weeks
Way to go, Mando! pic.twitter.com/S6rwKRTwWO
There’s stupid and then there’s this fella. pic.twitter.com/7jn39DTFdu— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) January 7, 2023
