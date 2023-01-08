 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Commanders vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Washington hosts Dallas for the season finale

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders opened as 6 1/2-point home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line went up sightly to 7, and the O/U went from 42 to 40. Washington’s season is basically over, while the Cowboy’s are playing the the division title and a shot at the #1 seed in the NFC.

Washington is coming off a terrible home loss to the Cleveland Browns led by an ineffective and turnover-prone Carson Wentz who was making his first start since breaking his finger in Week 6. Taylor Heinicke was benched after going 0-2-1 in the month of December. Rookie QB Sam Howell will get his first regular season start in the NFL today, and will be playing with a lot of other inexperienced players. Washington will be sitting a number of veterans as the evaluation process begins.

Injury Report

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (12-4) @ Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 8th | 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Dallas: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 382, Internet 808

Washington: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +7, O/U 40

Prediction: Dallas 30 - Washington 16

Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys

Hogs Haven Media Information

Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for the Week 18 game

