Commanders vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 6 1/2-point home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line went up sightly to 7, and the O/U went from 42 to 40. Washington’s season is basically over, while the Cowboy’s are playing the the division title and a shot at the #1 seed in the NFC.
Washington is coming off a terrible home loss to the Cleveland Browns led by an ineffective and turnover-prone Carson Wentz who was making his first start since breaking his finger in Week 6. Taylor Heinicke was benched after going 0-2-1 in the month of December. Rookie QB Sam Howell will get his first regular season start in the NFL today, and will be playing with a lot of other inexperienced players. Washington will be sitting a number of veterans as the evaluation process begins.
Injury Report
Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report https://t.co/AA5M7ibfgY— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 6, 2023
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (12-4) @ Washington Commanders (7-8-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 8th | 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Greg Olsen (analyst)
Erin Andrews (sideline)
Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Dallas: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 382, Internet 808
Washington: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 227, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +7, O/U 40
Prediction: Dallas 30 - Washington 16
Enemy Blog: Blogging the Boys
