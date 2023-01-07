Washington Roster Moves: More starters shut down for the season

The Washington Commanders placed RB Antonio Gibson (foot/knee) on injured reserve two days ago, and added two more players to that list yesterday(Benjamin St-Juste, Saahdiq Charles). Two defensive starters were shut down today as the team prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys in the season finale tomorrow afternoon. LB Jamin Davis was placed on injured reserve. He didn’t practice this week, and was listed with a knee injury. Davis has played in every game this season, and has been the team’s top LB with fellow starter Cole Holcomb missing most of the season due to a foot injury. Davis faced early criticism from coaches in his second year, but progressed throughout the season and has been an important part of the team’s defense.

Kam Curl has been one of the most important parts of Washington’s defense and has been described as an air traffic controller in Washington’s second level. His absence the last few weeks due an ankle injury have resulted in a chaotic secondary that has allowed big plays on a regular basis. He was listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game, but has now been ruled out. Ron Rivera mentioned that MRIs had found something else going on with Curl’s ankle, but there haven’t been any further details on the extent of the injury, an whether it will require surgery.

Washington had three players from IR designated to return over the last two weeks. Rookie UDFA TEs Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers, and rookie CB Tariq Castro-Fields. The team has only activated one of them from IR, which ends the seasons of the other two rookies. Armani was a pleasant surprise in the preseason and during the season. He beat out 5th round rookie Cole Turner for the 3rd TE spot on the team. The former QB was placed on IR after suffering knee and ankle injuries during Washington’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Washington also elevated two players from the practice squad for the final game of the season. CB Troy Apke and Reggie Bonnafon were both signed back to the practice squad recently and both will be available on game day tomorrow. Troy Apke has been on and off the PS all season, but will now have the chance to play some special teams. Washington will be without their top two RBs this week, so Reggie Bonnafon gets the call as RB3 behind Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson.