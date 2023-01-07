NFL Week 18: Saturday Afternoon Football Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

We finally made it to Week 18! The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention following last week’s loss to the Browns, and then the Green Bay Packers put the nail in their coffin with a win over Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Washington will play the Cowboys at FedEx Field tomorrow, but fans will be on draft watch to see where their 1st round pick will fall(10th-18th).

We start off the final week of the 2022-23 NFL season with an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs are playing for the #1 seed in the AFC, while the Raiders were eliminated weeks ago. Derek Carr has left the team after being benched so we will see the Patrick Mahomes vs Jarrett Stidham duel we always wanted to watch.

Injury Report

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

TELEVISION: ABC

Steve Levy (play-by-play)

Louis Riddick (analyst)

Dan Orlovsky (analyst)

Laura Rutledge (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Kansas City: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815

Las Vegas: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chiefs -9, O/U 52 1/2

Prediction: Chiefs 33 - Raiders 21

