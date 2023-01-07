NFL Week 18: Saturday Night Football Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

We finally made it to Week 18! The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention following last week’s loss to the Browns, and then the Green Bay Packers put the nail in their coffin with a win over Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Washington will play the Cowboys at FedEx Field tomorrow, but fans will be on draft watch to see where their 1st round pick will fall(10th-18th).
The second game on the NFL’s Saturday schedule is an AFC South matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game will determine the division winner, with the loser going home to think about what went wrong. The Jaguars are favorites here and will be playing a Titans team that has lost 6 straight games. Jacksonville beat the Titans 36-22 four weeks ago, and will be looking for a similar result, and a ticket to the playoffs, tonight.
Injury Report
Matchup: Tennessee Titans (7-9) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 7 | 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, FL
TELEVISION: ABC/ESPN
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (color analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Tennessee: Sirius 108, XM/SXM 226, Internet 830
Jaguars: Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 814
National: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 965
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Jaguars -6 1/2, O/U 40
Prediction: Jaguars 24 - Titans 13
SB Nation Blogs: Music City Miracles | Big Cat Country
