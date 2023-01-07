All aTwitter: 7 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/U2uXQY9gVS— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) January 6, 2023
Ron Rivera said Antonio Gibson had surgery yesterday to repair a fracture in his foot.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 6, 2023
Jahan Dotson on being one touchdown away from tying the franchise rookie record— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 6, 2023
From the spring: Sam Howell's offensive coordinator at UNC, Phil Longo, provides insight into the Commanders' rookie. (Longo is now at Wisconsin). https://t.co/Pfwo8Z8xFl via @YouTube— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2023
Oh man. https://t.co/B5ETt8CgPp— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 6, 2023
The Sonny Jurgensen capsule collection will be available at the Commanders Team Store beginning on Sunday.— FedExField (@FedExField) January 6, 2023
Proceeds from the merchandise launch will be distributed to a charity chosen by the Jurgensen family. pic.twitter.com/8wazixRbjB
Frank Herzog, former Washington play-by-play announcer and Sonny Jurgensen’s longtime partner, tells @kevinsheehanDC he wasn’t invited to Sonny’s jersey retirement Sunday. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1cUrHURKYI— The Team 980 (@team980) January 6, 2023
SOURCE: More background on Frank Herzog and Sonny Jurgensen’s number retirement ceremony:— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 6, 2023
Sonny didn’t ask the Commanders to invite Herzog because they “haven’t been close or intouch friends” in many years and Sonny requested his family only. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZnPSq8hehM
The team later invited Herzog to share memories of Jurgensen during the broadcast booth Sunday. https://t.co/53V7LONwfb— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) January 7, 2023
#Commanders anytime they try to honor Redskins history pic.twitter.com/Shrz4qeFMk— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 6, 2023
For the last time this season — pic.twitter.com/iOYHZsUxCr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 6, 2023
.@94yne is the first Washington player to record 10 or more sacks in a single season since Ryan Kerrigan did so in 2018 @Gatorade | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GAJMWDSiqp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 6, 2023
DT Daron Payne has been credited with his second sack of the game and his 11.5 of the season. He has now tied David Butz for the most by an interior defensive lineman in a single season in franchise history.— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) January 1, 2023
The #Browns sent DE Jadeveon Clowney home from practice today after he told @clevelanddotcom that he's 95% sure he won't be back with team next season.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 6, 2023
Clowney will be a free agent in March.
Understand the Jets desire to rush Mike White onto the field last night. He didn't look healthy, and now we know he wasn't. Question now for the Jets is what to do in 2023, and who has a better chance of turning into the long-term starting QB: Mike White or Zach Wilson?— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 6, 2023
Since drafting Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are 44-15 when he's the QB and 9-13 in all other games.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 6, 2023
Does your team need a new GM?— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 6, 2023
You've come to the right place.
My 14th annual Future GMs List is up. And we've got 25 candidates that every fan should know, and that could factor in with the coaching/GM carousel set to get going next week.https://t.co/xifyYTBalq
Former Arkansas and NFL RB Peyton Hillis is rumored to be in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean. His kids are reportedly safe and healthy, but Peyton could use thoughts & prayers! pic.twitter.com/cIiwr9L5G3— Sidelines - Arkansas ☠️ (@SSN_Arkansas) January 5, 2023
#Bills safety Damar Hamlin had the breathing tube removed this morning and he’s now breathing on his own, the team announced. Hamlin spoke to family, doctors, and teammates and continues to make remarkable improvements.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 6, 2023
Very cool - Commanders 30 yard line painted blue 3 to show support for Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/LiepxeknlK— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 6, 2023
For 3 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QZthwumVVG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 6, 2023
Bills placed Damar Hamlin on IR.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2023
From @GMFB: Let’s talk about what could be the most famous coin toss in the world’s history. pic.twitter.com/TI8tO3Jszs— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023
Confused by all the different permutations of a potential neutral site AFC Title game? Our friends at @NFLResearch made a nice chart pic.twitter.com/pXHTfvkUoh— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023
Why is Ford Field in Detroit not available for a possible neutral site AFC Championship game? I'm told in mid-January they have a previously planned change-out of their turf. At best, they're the 7-seed and can't host anyway. So they'll use the time to improve their field.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023
This chart is a keeper. From @Sportico via @axios.— Ricardo Fort (@SportByFort) January 6, 2023
Media dollars (not sponsorships, not attendance, not merchandise sales, etc.) are the best indicator of how successful a league is. pic.twitter.com/ZTZRZxa0oo
Definitely a keeper, @SportByFort - I also suggest the NFL should laminate this one and make seat cushions, T-shirts, etc. out of it (Someone tell @brianrolapp our licensing fees are reasonable here @Sportico!) pic.twitter.com/R0eM73sCRs— Scott Soshnick (@soshnick) January 6, 2023
Join me during pregame @FedExField for the @Commanders vs @dallascowboys this Sunday!— Lois Cook (@LoCook18) January 6, 2023
Get to the game for a special Meet n Greet with @LoCook18 and @dcdivasfootball !! We’ll be at Legends Plaza with #MajorTuddy at 2pm. Be there!! pic.twitter.com/VxRBQnSwlz
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...