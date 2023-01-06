Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today for their final practice of the 2022-23 season. The team is now preparing for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Sam Howell has been named the starter, and will get his first regular season snaps in the NFL in the last game of his rookie season.

Multiple veterans didn’t practice today, as the team shuts several players down who have been dealing with injuries. Antonio Gibson(foot/knee) was placed on IR yesterday and replaced on the roster by Jaret Patterson. Brian Robinson has also been ruled out, so it will be Jonathan Williams and Patterson running the ball on Sunday.

Jonathan Allen will miss his first game since 2019 after hyperextending his knee. RT Cornelius Lucas has also been ruled out, which will give Sam Cosmi all the snaps at the position for the first time since Week 4.

Washington game status vs. Dallas:



OUT

DT Jonathan Allen

OL Saahdiq Charles

OT Cornelius Lucas

RB Brian Robinson

DE James Smith-Williams

CB Benjamin St-Juste



QUESTIONABLE

S Kam Curl

LB Jamin Davis

LB Nathan Gerry

G Andrew Norwell — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 6, 2023

OUT

DT Jonathan Allen - Gets shut down after hyperextending his knee last week.

DE James Smith-Williams - A concussion from two weeks ago ends his third season.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - He never fully recovered from a “mid-ankle” sprain that kept him inactive for 4 games including a reaggravation two weeks ago.

G Saahdiq Charles - Misses his fourth-straight game due to a concussion suffered in practice.

RT Cornelius Lucas - He misses his first game this year due to injury.

RB Brian Robinson - Rivera said BRob had a deep thigh contusion that bled down into his knee and caused swelling. He also sprained his MCL.

Questionable

LB Jamin Davis - A knee injury makes Washington’s only remaining starting LB questionable.

LB Nathan Gerry - Showed up on the injury report with an illness.

S Kam Curl - Missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Rivera said something else showed up in an MRI recently.

G Andrew Norwell - We know rookie Chris Paul is getting some playing time this week.

No Injury Designation

DE Montez Sweat - Missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. Don’t expect a lot of playing time here.

IR

RB Antonio Gibson - Placed on IR, and had surgery yesterday for a foot fracture that he was playing with for weeks.

Not listed

DE Chase Young - He has played the last two games, and now has no injury designation.

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh) two weeks ago, which opened his 21-day window to practice with the team before they shut him down for the year or activate him to the 53-man roster. Washington will have to use or lose the rookie for the season.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s other UDFA TE was designated to return to practice last week.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - Rookie CB was also designated to return to practice last week.