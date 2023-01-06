Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Howell is exceptionally smart; the game plan will be tailored around his skillset

Ron Rivera
Sam Howell:
Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell "exceptionally smart" and says Howell knows the playbook but adds that Sunday's gameplan will be tailored around his skill set specifically— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2023
Injury report:
Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report https://t.co/AA5M7ibfgY— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 6, 2023
Brian Robinson:
Brian Robinson is “beat up” heading into the offseason, Rivera said. He had a thigh contusion that bled down to the knee, which caused swelling. And he has a sprained MCL. So he’s out this week— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 6, 2023
Jonathan Allen:
Rivera said Jon Allen's knee injury would be a game-time decision if a normal week.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 6, 2023
Antonio Gibson:
Antonio Gibson had surgery yesterday on a fractured foot, per Ron Rivera. He played on a broken foot "for several weeks." Has no concern about long-term future. Said there's a good chance he'll be able to participate in the offseason program.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 6, 2023
Antonio Gibson had surgery on his foot Thursday to repair a fracture. Had been playing with it for a little bit; couldn't make it worse but once he sprained his knee they decided to do the procedure. Doing it now will help him get back on the field for offseason workouts.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2023
Other injury updates:
Phidarian Mathis has been doing well with his rehab, says Ron Rivera.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 6, 2023
As for JD McKissic, he'll have to see a specialist for his neck problems in the offseason.
Lastly, Cole Holcomb is dying to get out of his boot but isn't there yet
Scott Turner:
Ron Rivera on Scott Turner: "We've had our moments, did some really good things considering the availability of everybody. It's been tough."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2023
Playing younger players vs the Cowboys:
Rivera reiterates they will look at several younger players. Sounds like Chris Paul will play a lot, especially with Andrew Norwell uncertain.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 6, 2023
Rivera mentioned practice-squad DL Benning Potoa'e would play. https://t.co/9qMzAfnFTr
Practice Updates
Injured players:
Not out at practice: RB Brian Robinson, DT Jon Allen, LB Jamin Davis, CB Benjamin St-Juste, G Andrew Norwell. S Kam Curl is out with the DBs but does not have his helmet and watching drills. DE James Smith-Williams is working on the side field.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 6, 2023
