All aTwitter: 6 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
One of the best to ever do it in the Burgundy & Gold— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 5, 2023
This Sunday at halftime, we're retiring Sonny's number pic.twitter.com/Ll24pki48a
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 5, 2023
-- Placed RB Antonio Gibson on the Reserve/Injured List
-- Signed RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad
-- Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/hsbjCvNlag
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/9I1UA31fUD— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) January 5, 2023
Taylor Heinicke going with the Shane Falco jersey today. It’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/jVMuyxasA8— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 5, 2023
#Commanders use of Sam Cosmi vs Browns:— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 5, 2023
1st drive - 0 snaps
2nd drive - 0 snaps
3rd drive - 5 snaps at RT
4th drive - 21 snaps at RG
5th drive - 0 snaps
6th drive - 0 snaps
7th drive - 9 snaps at RT
8th drive - 8 snaps at RT
9th drive - 4 snaps at RT
10th drive - 1 snap at RT
Rivera has always talked about the benefit of having a settled group with the OL, so rotating a 2nd-round pick between 2 different positions feels very disruptive to both Cosmi's development and the OL's production— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 5, 2023
It is so confusing what they are doing there. What's the point/end game?— BJL1906 (@Big_John_1906) January 5, 2023
Don't know, honestly. Feels like a weird situation— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 5, 2023
Asked Scott Turner if he's worried about his job security: "That's just part of this league. It can happen to anybody. ... I'm focused on the Cowboys."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 5, 2023
DC Jack Del Rio on his coaching future: pic.twitter.com/I8Ihe3ea8U— John Keim (@john_keim) January 5, 2023
As mentioned earlier on @team980 & @Audacy app - was told that longtime executive Marty Hurney had a instrumental role in helping change Ron Rivera's mind & flip from Taylor Heinicke to Sam Howell.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 5, 2023
Hurney is a road/scouting grinder. His influence is obvious. #Commanders
Assuming they do this Sunday, Howell will be the 10th player McLaurin has caught a pass from in Washington.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 5, 2023
Trivia question: Which Washington QB played during that time but is not on the list? https://t.co/a88YjnRSBl
The answer: Ryan Fitzpatrick did not complete a pass to Terry McLaurin. He has caught passes from:— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 5, 2023
Case Keenum
Colt McCoy
Dwayne Haskins
Kyle Allen
Alex Smith
Logan Thomas
Taylor Heinicke
Garrett Gilbert
Carson Wentz
The Dolphins Reportedly May Fire Mike McDaniel, Which Would Be Such An Egregious, Idiotic Overreaction https://t.co/llaaBEqLR3 pic.twitter.com/8SdfNuFC1k— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 5, 2023
Mike LaFleur: In hindsight, Zach Wilson probably would've benefitted from sitting as a rookie. https://t.co/zSBuXjXrSi— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 5, 2023
Justin Fields, Andrew Walter, David (not Derek) Carr, and Akili Smith are the only QBs since 2000 to have complete less than 3.5 passes for every sack they took. pic.twitter.com/a2tCVa7La0— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 5, 2023
The Washington Commanders with a 10% chance to be Derek Carr's next team via @oddschecker pic.twitter.com/eg7Gbi0rGT— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 5, 2023
It’s down to the #Texans and #Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
Here are the scenarios via @NFLResearch: pic.twitter.com/lDAYLGZV0S
There's a chance we have THREE teams with losing records (Jaguars, Titans, Buccaneers) make the playoffs.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 5, 2023
Only THREE losing teams in @NFL history have made the playoffs in a non-strike season.
Dr. Pritts says they have explained to Hamlin what happened and "He expressed surprise that he had not been with the world for two days." Also talked with him about all the support.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
"His first note was: 'Did we win?' It’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home.”
Dr. Pritts clarifies that Hamlin cannot speak and still has a breathing tube in. He has been communicating in writing last night and today.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023
Dr. William A Knight of University of Cincinnati Medical Center said they haven't determined a definitive cause of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 5, 2023
#Bills QB Josh Allen and Sean McDermott were asked if they're truly ready to play football.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2023
Allen quickly answers: "I do. ... That's what Damar's dad wants. We can't not honor his request. Guys are excited to get out there."
Sean McDermott: "I do as well."
Very classy move by Josh Allen, who made sure to say this before his press conference ended today: "People should not be attacking Tee Higgins whatsoever. Hopefully he found some relief today. I hope he doesn't hold that upon himself."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2023
Well done. pic.twitter.com/9YoyHnXhzp
The NFL used to determine home field in the playoffs randomly each season. That’s how the 14-0 Dolphins were in Pittsburgh against the 11-3 Steelers in the playoffs. The 1968 Colts went 13-1 and played at the 10-4 Browns. It was OK.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 5, 2023
“I hate it had to be this way, but I’m so glad everyone knows the person he is, how caring he is.”@KhalekeHudson shares his personal connection to Damar Hamlin ❤️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 5, 2023
Folks,— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 5, 2023
they're not adding eighth playoff teams two days before kickoff of Week 18 to accommodate two teams that have already clinched.
NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said the league has not proposed an idea of adding an 8th team to both conferences for the postseason.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2023
The NFLPA would have to approve any change like that as it's subject to collective bargaining.
Adam Schefter believes the NFL will not look to resume the Bengals vs. Bill game and that league is working towards either a potential neutral site AFC Championship game or 1 seed choosing between getting having a bye or home field with 2 seed getting whatever not picked. pic.twitter.com/MKnRLcRGNQ— The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 5, 2023
Let's go Defenders!!!! #DefendDC https://t.co/hzlmRyBhTf pic.twitter.com/rFUpab0Yjo— Jubs09 ⓦ (@JamesJubane) January 5, 2023
